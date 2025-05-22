A lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met her biological father for the first time

In the video posted on TikTok, the emotional lady broke down in tears as she walked on the road with her father

While sharing the moment online, she noted that although she felt happy to meet him, she couldn't control her tears

An emotional moment was captured on video when a lady saw her biological father for the first time in her life.

The reunion was shared on social media platform TikTok where it quickly went viral and garnered lots of reactions.

Lady's emotional reaction to seeing her biological father for first time melts hearts. Photo credit: @mhizclev/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady meets biological father for first time

The clip, posted by @mhizclev, showed the lady walking alongside her father, overcome with emotion.

Despite feeling happy, she struggled to hold back tears as she beheld her father's face for the first time ever.

The lady had longed for a fatherly connection and love her entire life but due to undisclosed circumstances, she couldn't get to meet him at a younger age.

Growing up without her father had left emotional voids and meeting him marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life, one where she could finally experience the fatherly love and care she had always yearned for.

She expressed gratitude and love for her father, hoping to form a bond with him, even though it didn't seem possible at the moment.

In her words:

"And I finally get to meet my dad for the first time in my entire life. I don't know what I felt but I was happy buy I find myself crying and I don't know why. I love you daddy even if we didn’t have that connection, meeting you today makes me feel complete, I feel relieved. I pray we bound cause have always wanted that fatherly love and care. I love you."

Lady gets emotional as she finally meets her father. Photo credit: @mhizclev/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady meets dad for first time

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Raina Tee693 said:

"I met mine 3yrs ago.(27yrs). He wanted to stand in to collect my bride price. I told him no one can take my stepdad’s honor. Mr man got angry ooo. It’s been 2yrs and we’ve not spoken to each other."

@aku na eroero said:

"Blame your mama because she might be the reason he decides not to look for you. I have a son but the mama makes it hard for me to be seeing him. Tomorrow now he will say I be bad person."

Breakkk said:

"I would be 28 in October and I have not met my father in my entire life, I don’t even know what he looks like sometimes I do ask myself if he do look for me or if he knows he has a daughter somewhere."

@Victorvick said:

"I would be 27 years next week and up till now I don’t know what my dad looks like trust me girl you so lucky am so happy for you."

@only_kehvhinot said:

"I'm 25 years old, I never see my werey papa before, if we don pass each other side self I no know and the werey dey alive, I no even wan see am again."

@Michael Romah added:

"Yeah I finally met him too Feb 19 2016 and guess what I was only called when he was dead so all I ghat to see was his dead body. Lol I think I need to ask him some questions buh guess it’s too late."

Watch the video here:

Graduate contacts biological dad after 17 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mass communication graduate called her biological father who abandoned her for 17 years but got a saddening reply.

The heartbroken lady took to social media to share the reply she received from him, saying it broke something within her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng