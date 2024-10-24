A Nigerian lady visited her parents' graveside on her wedding day as she informed them of her marriage

She cried as she asked her late parents for guidance in her marriage, saying that she wanted to make them proud

Those who came across the video congratulated the lady and also sympathised with her as they shared their experience

A Nigerian bride was in tears as she visited her parents' graveside on her wedding day.

She informed her late parents' of her marriage and asked for their guidance.

Bride visits parents’ graveside on wedding day. Photo: @agu_oyibo_lolo

Source: TikTok

The emotional moment was captured in a video shared by @agu_oyibo_lolo on her TikTok page.

In the video, the lady walked around the graveside in tears.

The video was captioned:

“She went to her late parents grave to inform them she finally got Married. And she promised to make them proud by being a good wife.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride visits parents' graveside

Those who came across the footage congratulated and sympathised with the lady as they shared their experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@HAMAD said:

"The Day of our celebration may our our parents never be missing, AMEN."

@Onyinyechi said:

"Oh Lord please keep my parents alive for me and my siblings."

@PRECIOUS said:

"This is truly what I intend to do to my dad’s grave who died when I was just three yrs with my mum pregnant in the yr 1998 but my uncle has built house on my dad’s grave without our consent."

@chijohnson said:

"I jus dey pity anybody wey go wan do am bad for her marriage."

Call me happiness said:

"My parents shall live and see me married in Jesus name Amen."

Read more stories on marriage

Man remembers late parents on sign-out day

In a related story, a young Nigerian man remembered his late mother and father as he signed out from the university.

He shared a video of people signing on his shirt and stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day.

Many people who came across the footage congratulated and consoled the young man for his loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng