A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she gifted her mother a brand new motorbike

In a video, she presented the bike to the woman who immediately fell to the ground and reacted with so much happiness

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the kind daughter

An emotional moment was captured on video when a Nigerian lady surprised her mother with a brand new motorbike.

The heartwarming scene showed the mother overwhelmed with joy, falling to the ground upon receiving the gift.

Woman's reaction leaves many teary as daughter gifts her a new motorbike. Photo credit: @introvert/TikTok.

Daughter surprises mum with motorbike

The video was shared on TikTok by user @introvert, who captioned it with a message expressing her love for her mother and congratulating her on her new acquisition.

According to the post, the daughter had been preparing the surprise for her mum, referring to the motorbike as her mum's "new baby".

The mother's reaction in the video was priceless as she struggled to contain her excitement after seeing the bike.

In a touching display of joy, she couldn't help but fall to the ground, overwhelmed by the surprise gift from her thoughtful daughter.

Later on, she decided to take a ride on her new bike, radiating so much joy as her daughter filmed her in action.

"I later gifted my mom key for her new baby. I don run the bike stuff for my mom o. Mummy I love you so much. Congratulations and more keys to come," the proud daughter captioned the video.

Woman rolls on the floor as daughter gifts her a new motorbike. Photo credit: @introvert/TikTok.

Reactions as lady gifts mum motorbike

The TikTok video quickly gained attention and netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the woman.

Many users praised the daughter's kindness and thoughtfulness, commending her for bringing such happiness to her mother's life.

@vee} said:

"Everyone is talking about the mom's joy did you see the last clip of the video."

@galvinduke said:

"The last clip don really help people comments to be well structured without any unnecessary hatee comments."

@chiboy wrote:

"I swear with my life my parents must enjoy my money."

@Fashion Academy in Awka said:

"Na speed mama tear go thank her ndichieee with okuko! Proud mom."

@aloziemjenniferch said:

"Awww mummy was so happy may God continue to bless you so you keep putting smiles on mummy face."

@pue lla said:

"I wanted to buy this for my mum on her birthday lol but she died before her birthday."

@Chincy collections said:

"God should bless me to gift my mom this because she really needs it. God bless you richly."

@Bossbaby said:

"Am so happy fr her oo see her nyash normally the way ladies/woman sit fr there bike. Iya amazi naa."

@smart girl said:

"I swear na watin my mama dey beg to help with oo God pls."

@MAMACITA wrote:

"Awww Soo Happy my own mummy that carried bike for head when the bike finally arrived fear no gree her ride the bike."

@ƙ🕳️ said:

"This is the same way my mum reacted when I get gifted her, her first bike key I pray I gift her car soon."

@Mama said:

"God Abeg give me money na this kind thing I wan do for that woman Girl you try God bless you."

@OLUEBUBE-CHUKWU wrote:

"Congratulations to her and tap from your blessing I will surprise my mom soon one day."

@Achinedu Joy commented:

"God bless you, as you make you mum happy na so your own children go make you happy."

@Tata’sliving/content said:

"See as she carry am go mount for her Ancestors front, make them pour more blessings to you. Congratulations mummy."

@Ocil baby said:

"Awwww this is so sweet congratulations to ur mum and God bless u for putting smiles on her face."

@Dark_chocolate said:

"I’m so happy for your mum Chaii and you Guys should stop discriminating her religion."

@CANDIS DIGITAL added:

"Please someone should support me with anything you have nothing is too small I need food am a single mum things are really hard for me now."

Watch the video here:

