A young Nigerian lady has publicly shared what she witnessed while visiting a hospital in Delta state.

She shared what she heard when she passed by the psychiatric ward of the Central Hospital, Warri.

In a video by @mimi_kim12 on TikTok, she captured the voice of a female patient screaming at the top of her voice.

What the patient said surprised the lady, as she looked uncomfortable in the video.

The loud female voice in the video said:

“God don dey crase. God dey crase o. God dey crase o.”

The video was captioned:

“POV: You went to central hospital warri and passed through the psychiatric ward. “God dey wetin”.

The lady who held back laughter shared why she didn’t laugh at the time of making the video.

“I no laugh for her presence make she no pursue me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s video in psychiatric ward

@Joy Godwin said:

"I did my internship there 2017. The psychiatric ward is so much fun. Checkup days were the funniest … u would see someone well dressed waiting for the doctor and think they are normal until they start talking."

Joy Godwin said:

"Took my uncle to Yaba psychiatric for check up sat close to a well dressed man he said Oyibo you’re very fine I smiled and said thank you then he held my hand refused to let go and started speaking in tongues Omo Naso I start Dey swea."

@Favy__2412 said:

"I passed through that same place when my dad was sick and i heard the patient telling the nurse "Madam i nur da craze oo". I couldn't laff cuz i just lost my dad."

@Kogbagidi037 said:

“Forgot about them first😆 imagine entering there with snacks in your hand then it fell on the ground and you pick it up then eat it how are you going to tell the doctor you are not part of them.”

That Guy Bright said:

"The way I go take laugh ehhhh. Dem fit go admit me as patient."

@8-Ate-Août said:

"Mental health is something that we need to advocate more about cos 💔💔many people don craze."

@June 9th queen said:

"Be like she know say u Dey do video ooo. She say people must hear am, internet and people really hear am for the internet."

In related stories, a lady working at the mortuary shared her experience, while a doctor shared the letter written to him by a cancer patient before her death.

