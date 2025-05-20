A Nigerian woman revealed her husband abandoned her after she got pregnant again while her first baby was only eight months old

A Nigerian woman opened up about how her husband abandoned her after she got pregnant again.

She said that she became pregnant when her baby was 8 months old, and her husband said he was not interested in the child.

In a video by @ayoka427, the pregnant woman said her husband abandoned her because she decided to keep the baby.

She wrote:

“Life is so private nobody knows that I got pregnant again after my baby clocked eight months last year. I was really ashamed and depressed but I put myself together and decided to keep the pregnancy.

“But my husband said he’s not interested and if I should keep it, I will single-handedly take care of the child. Right now he has left me all alone with the pregnancy. A lot of wives are going through a lot. Na cloth cover them.”

Reactions trail lady’s pregnancy journey

@lolo_ifechukwu said:

"Had same experience in 2022 born my boy for 2023 husby was so supportive even tho we no plan am, but he took up is responsibility the lord is ur strength my love."

@lindaokafor30 said:

"Your child will have you to thank someday remain strong mama. All the women on the comment section saying it’s her fault like how??? Ndi abortionist may God heal you all."

@ghost said:

"Who's alot of wives. I feel you both didn't have a conversation about what you guys wants. I and my husband sat and made a agreement about having kids."

@hairbyshindy(clusterlashtech) said:

"Those of you shouting family planing. Do you know the effect of family planning in the body. I took implanon after 1yr 6months I started feeling severe headache that I couldn’t sleep, I had to cut my hair I removed it when I realized it was the family planning that cause the headache. And some will bleed for months. Do you guys think it’s easy. It’s well with we mothers."

MIMA'S BRAND said:

"Ma pls be strong and call you husband talk to him, beg him allow him to see reasons with you,you are not at fault okay ma and don't be ashamed."

Woman flaunts baby items worth N1.8m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pregnant woman went viral after showcasing the baby items she purchased for her unborn child.

She highlighted that the total cost was N1.8 million, stating that the items were acquired ahead of her delivery.

Many viewers who came across the video shared their opinions on the baby items as it gained popularity on TikTok.

