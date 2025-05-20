A young lady got overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears as her elder brother made her birthday memorable

The man showed up at her place of work and sprayed money on the celebrant, attracting people's attention

While many people commended the young man's gesture to his sibling, others criticised him for where she works

A video of a lady weeping as her elder brother celebrated her birthday at her workplace has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

The clip was posted by the celebrant's brother, who stated that he visited his sister to wish her a happy birthday.

A lady weeps as her elder brother sprays money on her. Photo Credit: @official_venom_security

Source: TikTok

In the clip posted on TikTok, the young man could be seen spraying wads of N100 notes on his sister, who was crying.

She wiped tears from her eyes while her brother happily rained money on her. Afterwards, he proceeded to give her work colleagues some money.

At the time of this report, the video had garnered 388k views on TikTok.

A young man shows up at his sister's workplace to mark her birthday. Photo Credit: @official_venom_security

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

People react to man's gesture to sister

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Bae Priceless🤍💜🤍💜🤍💜 said:

"My brother u try e no easy to see brother like you for this life, even if she no Dey school e no concern anybody this her hand work go carry her go places."

Ismael said:

"Good job bro, for the fact the you even gave money to her colleagues, u must be blessed beyond imagination of human."

Black_Mercury_ said:

"Did you see de tears of Joy, pls if she learn work finish help her open her own shop...make we dey spend more on our sister's dan gf because we are among dia first set of love."

Chi_Onuwa said:

"Mother Teresa says “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving “. If you can’t find joy in what this young man did for the sister, then you lack family love."

osamudiamen said:

"U get time take dey answer people dey advice U for Ur family matter make she show who she done help for her family adviser oga do what U like as long as U make her happy 😀 bro I dey Ur back, hbd dear."

prince cash said:

"EFCC come ooh them done match naira."

Jessy4ndy said:

"Help her life this is not the work she supposed to be doing for a living. stop all this thing you're doing. Birthday blessings to her."

Ozvaldo said:

"You did well for giving those boys money too...Happy birthday to your sis. Let her bring the money let me help her and save it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had stormed his younger sister's soon to celebrate her birthday in style.

Man receives letter from sister on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the sweet letter he received from his younger sister on his birthday.

In the letter, the young girl expressed her love and admiration for her brother's passion for education. She commended his dedication to encouraging children, especially students, to develop a reading habit.

"I love you because you love to see children, especially students, reading always. Please manage this token of N500,'' a part of the letter read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng