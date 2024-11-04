A young Nigerian doctor received a heartfelt letter written by a cancer patient to him before her death

The letter was addressed to him, and the young doctor was very emotional as he spoke about his experience with the cancer patient

Many who came across the post were left in tears as they shared similar experiences about losing a loved one

A Nigerian doctor opened up about a letter he received from a cancer patient, which she wrote before her death.

He said he got the letter after the woman’s demise and felt very emotional about her death.

In a touching video posted by @draizident on TikTok, the doctor shared his encounter about how he first met the woman whom he called Madam Teacher.

He later found out she had cancer and told her about her condition.

Doctor cries after receiving letter from cancer patient

The doctor said he was transferred to another unit and could not visit the woman any longer as she continued battling with cancer.

However, when he went to her unit, he heard of her demise and received a letter she addressed to him before her death.

He said he cried after reading the letter as he shared something peculiar about Nigerian doctors.

He said:

“The story of my most emotional moment as a doctor… So far….”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as doctor receives letter from cancer patient

@Bam said:

"Another day to cry for people I don’t know(this is emotional fr)."

@Precious said:

Brooo I lost my patient last week and my head scattered for the entire day .. I couldn’t cry .. there was no time to cry .. but my head was disorganised and I knew the cause

@Ami lambo said:

"Omo not me crying."

@HOME MADE MEAL said:

"So emotional."

