A young lady has publicly shared one of the most painful experiences she had while working at an undisclosed mortuary

In a video, she captured the heartbreaking background voices of people wailing upon arriving at the mortuary to collect the bodies of their loved ones

While sharing the clip, the mortuary attendant noted that witnessing such a scene at her workplace always breaks her heart

A young lady's emotional account of her experience working in a mortuary has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady, who works as a mortuary attendant, shared a video that captured the distressing sounds of mourners arriving to collect the bodies of their loved ones.

Mortuary attendant gets emotional seeing people grieving

Source: TikTok

Mortuary attendant shares painful thing about her job

The video, posted by @nox_keli on TikTok, brought to bare the often-hidden world of mortuary work.

In her caption, she reflected on the painful reality of her job, acknowledging that beneath the surface of her daily tasks lies unseen moments of emotional breakdown.

Her post concluded with a heartfelt plea for divine solace, seeking comfort for all those going through the saddest parts of life.

In her words:

"One of the most painful things about working in a mortuary. This is one thing that breaks my heart. The reality that beyond this being my job, this is about people’s experiences and gravity of their loss. May the good Lord help us all."

Lady working in mortuary reveals one of the painful things she experienced

Source: TikTok

Reactions as mortuary attendant speaks about her job

The video ignited lots of responses on TikTok, with many viewers sharing their experiences.

@mrs_makhubs said:

"I went to see my Mum in the hospital mortuary, I did not cry,I broke into prayer knelt infront of her body & prayed like a mad woman. After the funeral I landed in hospital. Now I'm sick."

@GenevieveSmithh said:

"On this particular day you shared this video I was at the mortuary to see my uncle. Nearly passed out."

@Nomah said:

"This was me when I went to the mortuary to identify my late husband’s body!! Oh the way he was so cold!!!!"

@Mpume Katanku said:

"As an empath, I could never work in a mortuary my heart is quiver from just this video."

@Dr Yandie said:

"The way I cried when I saw my baby girl in the mortuary. Don’t think I will ever cry like that ever the pain of seeing that small lifeless body."

@sebatjane kgabo said:

"I honestly don't know why ppl cry at mortuaries or graveyard. We all know this thing called life is not permanent. Regardless how close I never cry."

@sish680 said:

"I went to Mortuary to identify my boyfriend's body because I was the only family that he was having that time."

@Gogo Skhotheni Dlamini said:

"When was bathing my son the cold from the fridge and his head turned ohhh Lord but I know you have not forsaken me I love you still."

@mtimande omuhle reacted:

"This was me last year 06 august going to check my brother at the mortuary since he was nowhere to be found kanti he’s been at the government mortuary since the 24th of june."

@Lolly_skaut added:

"Cried like this when I received a call that they did not do a post mortem procedure on my niece because her body was frozen, so they will do it following day. The words "frozen" cutted deeper."

Watch the video here:

