A Nigerian woman mourned the death of her husband as she shared his last words to their daughter.

She narrated how she heard of his death, stating that she had no idea what happened to him.

A Nigerian lady mourns her husband's sudden death and shares his last promise to their daughter. Photo: @mummygeraldine

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mummygeraldine on X, the woman said her daughter’s 4th birthday was coming up.

She said:

“Your last words to your daughter were that u will be coming back to carry us back home when you are back from the meeting in the village, but rather I gat a called you are no more not that u are sick i still dont know what happened to you Okpe Chief.

“I can't even explain your death to your daughter when she is grown . Her 4th birthday is getting close she requested for a pink bicycle a green car and a pink teddy bear. MARCH 30 played an horrible movie in my life. MARCH 30 Village people took away d life of my Husband that they don't created.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported how the woman stated that her husband was buried inside the parlour of their new home.

Reactions trail man’s last words to daughter

@OluGold said:

"They off him light. Village people. They should explain oo. Oh God. I'm so touched like it's my own blood."

@Omerebere Eugenia said:

"What's going on? Anytime I open TikTok. A video of a young widow will pop up. God abeg ooo. Take heart ma."

@chidinmablessing973 said:

"Just go through ur profile i have cried my eyes out. I know isn't easy please take heart ma. I don't know u but am crying so bitterly right now.

@sunshine said:

"Ma I don't no you but I see ur post yesterday and today ur post make me cry I just want to tell you something ma please be strong for ur daughter please."

@Baby vivi said:

"Exactly what happened to me. I don't even know the color of my dad's skin. Dad promised to come take us back to the city, only to hear his death."

@charity baby said:

"So sorry my sister please take heart i know is painful God we be with you and your daughter i last my own about three months now."

A lady narrates how she heard the news of her husband's death, and his last promise to their daughter. Photo: @mummygeraldine

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a widow shared the last words her husband told her after she visited him at the hospital.

Little boy reacts to father’s obituary banner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral TikTok video captured a young boy excitedly pointing at his late father’s obituary banner in their compound, believing his dad had travelled to America.

The boy’s innocent joy contrasted deeply with the reality of his father’s death, sparking emotional reactions.

The video amassed over 600,000 views, prompting heartfelt comments from viewers who shared similar experiences.

