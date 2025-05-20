A Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared the unique white shoes her mum bought for her NYSC orientation camp

Instead of the usual white sneakers required for camp activities, her mum got her white heeled shoes

She flaunted the fashionable white heeled shoes online, surprising many who expected standard camp sneakers

A Nigerian lady going to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp showed what she received from her mum.

She said her mum bought white shoes for her and flaunted them online.

In a video by @goldgram3 on TikTok, the lady showed off the fashionable white shoes her mother bought for her, which were quite different from the usual ones corps members wear in camp.

Due to the sports and parade activities done at the orientation camp, corps members were expected to have white sneakers.

Instead of white sneakers, her mother got her white heeled shoes.

She said:

“POV: My mum bought me white shoe for orientation camp.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s white shoes for NYSC

@Nkechiyere said:

"The shoe is not bad ooo. But it’s not for what you have in mind but you can be creative with it and you will love it for real."

@Mimi said:

"Are you contesting for miss NYSC or you're going as camp official?"

@omotayo said:

"She actually picked it from a female session like is not men but she love it because of the height she want you to be higher than everybody."

@SHOE/BAGS VENDOR IN MOWE-IBAFO said:

"In all honesty those shoes will bang on a mommy’s jeans or baggy , if you know how to style it."

@abike_695 said:

"Me that told my mum that I was going on boat cruise and needed new slippers and she said she gat me, tell me why Mumu me trusted her 😩 guys she got me rubber slippers saying e no go cut if water enter."

@Clemento said:

"Maybe she thinks SAED lecture nah worker’s in training seminar so she wants your dress to match your outfit."

@LATIFAT_JUST EWA said:

"Use am do fashion parade for Miss Nysc for camp,if you no win inno know wetin I go call am."

@BOA’S COLLECTIONS said:

"Na fashion parade mum think we wan go do."

@Busayo Ayodeji Aturu Ademoyegu said:

"You will definitely be outSTANDING after them don make you STAND out for the camp."

