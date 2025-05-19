A Nigerian lady has caused an uproar online because of her comment on the BBNaija 2025 audition

The lady, who wanted to audition, got to the Lagos location, but changed her mind about entering and shared her reasons

Her video prompted some people recount their audition experience, while others argued that the organisers already had their picks

A lady, @africa_girly, said she changed her mind about entering the venue for the BBNaija audition over what she saw.

The model and beauty queen made a video taken at the premises of the location for the audition in Lagos.

A lady changes her mind about auditioning for the 2025 BBNaija show. Photo Credit: @africa_girly

Source: TikTok

The location stamp on her video showed the audition was held at the Federal Palace Casino in Lagos.

Why lady refused to audition for BBN

According to the lady, she wanted to give auditioning a try, but had a rethink owing to the crowd she saw.

She was particular about the bodies of ladies she saw at the audition, causing her to accept that she might not be picked.

She said she would give it a try in 2026. Words layered on her video read:

"I say make I try my luck for BBN.

"Omo if you see crowd ehennnn.

"I don see different kind of yansh today.

"Omo I no bother enter.

"We try again next year."

Watch her video below:

Lady's video on BBNaija gets people talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

alaoseunfatai said:

"I’m here with u, have been seeing u guys since early this week. I’m spending two weeks here."

Thereal_chye said:

"I don’t want to talk about my experience. Friday was something else. It was a beautiful experience tho."

Iccentrik said:

"All this one na formality, they already have their housemates down. Audition is still part of PR."

Roy🎀🦋 said:

"I thought the whole big brother thing was supposed to be like secretive something so we won’t know the housemates or something why is everyone posting the location and saying weird things about it."

Nwanneka said:

"In most cases ,70% of the housemates has been chosen before this audition."

benielove said:

"There are rules to this thing, u aren’t supposed to leak any of this."

celestial baby said:

"Na only for Lagos audition dey or other states too ? Because I have a friend that went to Enugu for audition."

Meldysly said:

"Una just dey waste una time dey go audition… Dem don select housemates finish since last year.. Dem just dey whine una."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who went for the BBNaija 2025 audition had vowed never to attempt such again.

Man shares questions asked at BBNaija audition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who attended BBNaija2025 audition in Lagos had recounted his experience.

Due to the mammoth crowd, the man, who got to the Lagos location for the audition by 12:30 pm, said he was auditioned later in the evening. He said they were put in groups of 14 and mentioned two questions they were asked.

The man noted that three people were later chosen from his group, and then the organisers settled for just one lady from the trio. He added that he didn't pay a dime at the audition. The man also had a message for those who would still audition for the reality TV show. His experience got people talking.

