A lady has excitedly celebrated becoming a houseowner and flaunted the house she built in her home country

According to the new landlady, the house is her investment after three years of working in Lebanon

After some people doubted her story, she opened up about how she got money to construct the house, which has four rooms

A lady, @ozata, has flaunted the house she built in Makeni, Sierra Leone, after three years in Lebanon.

In a TikTok video, she described the house as the result of her three-year investment.

"Thank God for everything.

"My three years in Lebanon investment," she wrote.

In her video, she happily stood before the house with her arms spread apart. She gave netizens a sneak peek of the house.

What lady did to make money in Lebanon

Some people doubted her story, arguing that it was not possible to make money to build such a house in three years in Lebanon, and she responded with a video.

According to the lady, she did two shifts in Lebanon and was paid $650 (over N1 million) monthly. She expressed willingness to make public her land documents to clear people's doubts.

"#My house in Makeni , I’m not a Ashawo I was working on two shifts salary 650$ pa month , if you still want me to show you the documents I will …."she captioned her follow-up video," she wrote.

She said the building consists of four rooms, a kitchen, as well as a dining room.

People react to lady's house feat

Esther esto❤️ said:

"There are people in the U S for more than 7 years without anything to show 🙂🙂 my darling u did a great job d sisterhood is proud of u."

Sesay Mariatu Ibrahi said:

"Hmmmm darling you get more support to build this house not only the money your madam pay you, Alhamdulla 🙏 am happy for you."

Àkà Íkėńģà said:

"3 year's of house help because that's the only job in Lebanon 🇱🇧 abi 3 year's of Olosho work? gullible one's will still believe this her sophisticated lie sha."

sway said:

"3 years in Lebanon u can't save 3million naira dey play."

Lucy last born said:

"What work were u doing please?"

@Foyoh international 😍 😍💕 said:

"3 years in Lebanon I don't think it's was from salary they paid you dear don't fool us."

@jamesterro said:

"People will start rushing to Lebanon😂😂😂 even if you work in Lebanon for 20 years you can't build this kind of a house."

Precious Etor said:

"Whatever she did there no concern anybody. If it’s easy go run am see. Just be happy for her . Congratulations girl."

Lady builds house after 9 years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had built a house after living in Saudi Arabia for nine years.

Sharing a video of the already painted property, Shelly tagged it the results of nine years in Saudi Arabia.

Her short video gave a tour of the exterior, showing the good work done on it. It is not clear how she managed to pull it off while residing abroad. Social media users commended the lady for becoming a landlady. Some wanted to learn how she did it.

