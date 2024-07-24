A Nigerian man has shared a touching video showing the gift he received from his younger sister on his birthday

In a video, he displayed the emotional letter written by his sister and packaged alongside a N500 note for him

While sharing the video, he gushed over his sister's gesture and remarked that it was the best gift he received

A heartwarming video shared on social media showed a Nigerian man's touching birthday gift from his younger sister.

The video revealed an emotional letter penned by the sister, accompanied by a N500 note, which moved the man to tears.

Nigerian man displays letter from younger sister Photo credit: @enoch_owolabi/TikTok, Nora Carol Photography/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Man reads birthday letter from sister

In the letter, the young girl expressed her love and admiration for her brother's passion for education.

She commended his dedication to encouraging children, especially students, to develop a reading habit.

Conclusively, she appealed to him to manage the 'token' of N500 which she attached to the letter.

The letter read, in part:

"I love you because you love to see children, especially students, reading always. Please manage this token of N500."

The man identified as @enoch_owolabi on TikTok was overwhelmed with emotion as he shared the video, declaring the gift from his sister as the most meaningful among all the presents he received on his birthday.

He revealed that his sister had gotten the N500 at church, making the gesture even more remarkable.

In his words:

"All the gifts that I got today, this is like the best. I asked her where she got the money and she said they gave her in church. For all of you who haven't given me a birthday gift or purchased my eBook yet, let my baby sister's support inspire you oo!"

Reactions as man flaunts gift from sister

The TikTok video sparked lots of comments from netizens on the platform.

@Obi said:

"Waooo. This is so lovely. Pls dm me I want to gift her a token also. Dm me ur account details."

@Adebayo Elizabeth said:

"She literally gave you her "All" more like the woman that gave 2_small coins in the donation (according to the bible). Na she try pass."

@maryjohn2397m said:

"Younger ones are the sweetest when it comes to birthday gift that so sweet of her."

@ALICE FASHION HUB said:

"That was how my little sis saved up her pocket money to do frame for me on my sign out. I’m so blessed fr."

@Blessing Nigho reacted:

"That's how my younger sister sent me money on my birthday, the same girl always asking what do I have for her. May God bless them for us."

@Eniobáfoláké added:

"This is what I have always wanted to do right from childhood having this kind of elder brother that I can always pour my love on. She is being sincere. Please take care of her."

