A Nigerian man went to surprise his little sister on her birthday but he was surprised with her reaction

After waiting for her to finish her test, she finally came out of her class but reacted so casually when she was given cash gift

In the video, the young man was seen taking back the cake he brought for her while stating that she was 'forming big girl'

A Nigerian man, Rickiemannie, recently decided to surprise his little sister with a gift on her birthday.

In a video, he was first sighted inside a car with a box of cake and an envelope filled with cash which he planned to give his sister in school.

Ok getting to the school, he was told that his sister was writing a test so he had to wait a while for her to come out.

Man gifts sister cash gift on her birthday Photo Credit: @rickiemannie

Source: UGC

However, after coming out of the class, his sister gave him a hug but didn't seem so excited over the cash gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The young man was then seen in the video taking back the cake while his sister watched with a confused look on her face.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the young man said:

"Went to surprise my little sister on her birthday in school and this was her reaction. She was writing test. De form big girl. I give this girl money, she no shake o. Chai. Children on nowadays."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to funny video

@_itsblanche said:

"Happy birthday sweetie ..buh guy ur sister na hard gal ooo..She knw wetin be money at all?."

@ojloggreen stated:

"Same thing happened to me the bingo no gree say thank you knock wey I give am ehnnn ."

@timvic001 noted:

"Happy birthday to her oo you dea take care of her Wella na why the money no shake her ."

@charamel_vibe reacted:

"Children of this days no dey surprise to collect money but this is so sweet ."

@olatundun10 remarked:

"Happy birthday to hershe was dam brilliant wen I saw her on Nigeriavsfood, she got d questions all right nd d director was forced to ask her age."

@the_onome noted:

"Technical high school?my brother schools there...happy birthday to her."

Nigerian lady throws birthday surprise for her maid, touching video stirs massive reactions online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian help was recently thrown a big birthday surprise by the family she works with and the sweet video soon went viral on social media.

Many times, the stories of bosses and their helps that make it to the internet are not always positive and it was a breath of fresh air to see a thoughtful family make their house help’s birthday a memorable occasion.

In the video which was shared by the company that handled the surprise, The Surprise Factory, they showed the moment the help realised her bosses had planned something for her big day.

Source: Legit.ng