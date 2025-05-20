A content creator has recounted his experience after accompanying businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, to a festival in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri

He captured the sights and sounds from the cultural occasion, including celebrities present, notably singers Kcee and Davido, and businessman E-Money

One of the highlights of his boat journey to the location with Obi Cubana was when they almost got stuck on the river

Content creator Promise Ofoegbu has shared how he and businessman Obi Cubana were nearly stuck on a Warri river on their way to Gbaramatu Kingdom for the Amaseikumore festival in Warri, Delta.

Promise recounted the 'scary' moment while sharing his experience accompanying the businessman to the colourful cultural event.

Promise, Obi Cubana, his brother and some other people had taken a boat to the kingdom where the festival was held and were all on life jackets.

How 'scary' river incident was averted

In a TikTok video, Promise noted that it was the longest time he had spent on a river, adding that the journey started smoothly until the boat incident.

The content creator said the engine of their boat began losing fuel, but luckily for them, the captain had extra fuel and refuelled it, restoring normalcy.

"This was the longest I have ever spent on water. The journey kicked off smoothly, and I must say, I was enjoying it the engine started losing fuel

"Ehn, fuel finish? Shey we go come down come dey push am ni?

"Well, luckily for us, the captain had extra fuel in the boat, so we just refuelled," Promise said.

Present at the event were Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, who hails from Okerenkoko in the Gbaramatu Kingdom, businessman E-Money, and singers Davido and Kcee, who performed to the delight of guests.

Promise's comment on Tompolo

Speaking about Tompolo, Promise described him as a simple fellow. He said:

"Omo, to my surprise, that man was simple as one could be. Despite wielding so much power and money, he made sure he shook everyone, as well as took pictures with us. Tompolo na nice guy o."

Watch his video below:

Man's experience accompanying Obi Cubana generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's video below:

KennyG Sk♈️ said:

"I was at this Village 2014 as photographer to hustle, travelled hours from Warri via Boat. Tompolo is a very calm and cool personality,met him back then. I Thank God for progress."

GOULD✨🥹 said:

"Ona de see d ambiance of d water Abi nothing fit carry reach here even tho my bestie na ijaw I no dego her traditional marriage she sef don know."

DIVI THE ISLANDER🌴🫧 said:

"Yes they look alike even me that Is from there I was confused."

Bigfavour said:

"At the beginning of the video the guy on black is he wearing a life jacket abi na efcc jacket. my brother hustle oo make Ur life no dey less important."

Ezugha Daniel said:

"How is this possible that to go to this village required boat No car, airplane unless boat. Then how EFCC wan take fight am??"

Forgivee said:

"So as Ijaw shout Aswana reach them nor fit give government problem to give them bridge?"

Sunday _alabi said:

"Nah tompolo under grand house carry me come here oooo."

Favour123 said:

"Na because he don get money that is why he's calm now,Tompolo no calm na money."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that TikTok content creator Jarvis had met Obi Cubana at an event, and her behaviour got people talking.

Man recounts his meeting with Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had recounted what happened during his one-on-one meeting with Obi Cubana in 2021.

On arrival at Obi Cubana's hostel, the man said he was taken to meet the businessman and described him as a cute, tall, dark man who wore what looked like medical glasses.

He noticed that Obi Cubana's accessories looked expensive. He said the businessman took him to the VIP section of the club to sign a paper after they finished discussing.

