Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, recently met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight

Many internet users noticed something heartwarming about how Jarvis behaved when she saw Obi

A video of AI girl Jarvis meeting businessman Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu, has caused a commotion on TikTok.

The TikTok sensation met the philanthropist at the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which had many celebrities in attendance.

A short video capturing Jarvis and Obi's inaudible interaction was shared on TikTok by @ngcelebritynews.

In the clip, Jarvis, who wore her signature robot-inspired suit, leaned forward humbly as Ob said things in her ear.

Afterwards, she took out her phone for a selfie with the businessman. Social media users thought Jarvis behaved well-mannered when she saw Obi and hailed her.

Some faulted her for using an iPhone for her selfie at a Samsung event.

Watch the video below:

Jarvis and Obi Cubana's video sparks reactions

formorecontent11 said:

"@₱ɆⱠⱠɆⱤ.

"Abeg warn all this billionaire for Nigeria make them nor dey touch Jarvis if them see her 😂😂 I nor trust all this people wey dey this video."

immaculate ug said:

"Her respect to people makes her more beautiful 🙏🙏🙏👌❤️❤️❤️thanks to her parents who raised her in this good manner."

Olux said:

"Peller don put fear for everybody mind .. hug nah normal thing but for peller baby , no try ham."

Dnath1 said:

"Na these people go collect Jarvis, make Peller dey do Tiktok there, make Ned no just see her."

princess Adedoyin 01 said:

"I so much like her she have respect god bless you Queen Jarvis 002."

Maghy said:

"Sabi peller dey talk say nobody like Jarvis for Lagos, make he dey there dey fool himself."

Pick me please said:

"Ladies, you see her hairstyle? no wig. make una dey try like this abeg."

scot133 said:

"Imagine javi of yesterday together with billionaires, even taking pictures with obi cubana."

alfred adelabu said:

"One thing I love about Jarvis, she's simply respectful."

Raheem plenty said:

"Even Obi Cubana is scared to hug Jarvis 😂😂😂 the fear of peller, chai."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis had shown her face after surgery and replied a man who asked her to remove her mouth tumour in India.

Lady sends message to Jarvis' mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had advised Jarvis' mother to discipline her and send her back to school.

The lady's statement came in the light of streamer Peller's proposal to the TikTok content creator, which grabbed headlines and became a hot topic across social media platforms. The lady was one of those who faulted Peller's proposal.

"This is one time I’ll permit beating another human being. I need this girl’s mother to beat her blue and black and send her back to school 😭.Wt.f is this??" she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

