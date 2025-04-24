A man has recounted what transpired back in 2021 when he unknowingly met Obi Cubana at his club in Owerri

Then working as a hotel's business manager, the man said his boss sent him to deliver a parcel to Obi Cubana, and that was how they had a one-on-one meeting

While describing the businessman's appearance when he appeared, the man shared what he regrets about that encounter

A political analyst and writer, Kiakah Kiakah, has shared how he met businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, at his club in Owerri in 2021.

Kiakah noted that he worked as a business manager of a three-star hotel in Owerri and was sent by his boss, a US-based medical doctor, to give a parcel to Obi Cubana.

A man says he met Obi Cubana at his club in Owerri in 2021. Photo Credit: Kiakah Kiakah, Instagram/@obi_cubana

Source: Facebook

Man's rare encounter with Obi Cubana

On arrival at Obi Cubana's hostel, Kiakah said he was taken to meet the businessman and described him as a cute, tall, dark man who wore what looked like medical glasses.

He noticed that Obi Cubana's accessories looked expensive. He said the businessman took him to the VIP section of the club to sign a paper after they finished discussing.

A few months later, he realised that the person he had met happened to be Obi Cubana, adding that not taking pictures with him then was his big regret. The man's full account, as shared on Facebook, read:

"How I met Obi Cubana at his Club in Owerri, 2021.

"In 2021, I got an appointment as business manager of a 3-star hotel in Owerri, Axion Honors hotel. The owner of the hotel is a young, fine gentleman who seemed to be in his early 40s then, a medical doctor based in the United States of America. Dr. Jude is a young man with multiple streams of income; one of his subsidiaries manufactures drugs and orthopedic mattresses. He is a friend to many billionaires in the Southeast, among whom is Obi Cubana.

"On a certain day, my boss sent me to Cubana club at Owerri to deliver a parcel to his friend at the club. He gave me a number to call; the person's name is Musa. He said he's very close to the person I'm to meet. I got to the ever-busy club by 10 pm with my personal driver attached to my office as a business manager of the hotel. I remember I came down from the Ford Escape car with my Arsenal home jersey and white Adidas sneakers. I was looking really cute, but I got intimidated somehow when I saw young guys spraying my one-month salary at a throw. But my confidence came back when the driver loudly said, "Sir, you forgot the envelope in the car."

"I dialed Musa's number; he quickly picked up and said he had been waiting for me. My boss had already told him about my coming and sent my number across. I met him, and he took me to a cute, dark, tall man wearing glasses that looked like medical glasses. He wore a blue T-shirt. I quickly observed his slippers and watch; they appeared quite expensive. Musa said, "Boss, the guy from Dr. Jude." I sat opposite him and delivered the parcel to him. We talked, and he took me to the VIP section and gave me a paper to sign.

"Few months later, I later discovered that the person I had a one-on-one conversation with was Obi Cubana. My big regret then was that I didn't snap pictures with him. If it were now eh , Pictures and videos for don full everywhere."

A man says he met Obi Cubana in 2021 and did not know who he was. Photo Credit: Kiakah Kiakah, Instagram/@obi_cubana

Source: Facebook

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana's wife had broken her silence amid the next of kin drama with her husband's adopted son.

Obi Cubana addresses next of kin saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that businessman Obi Cubana had addressed the next of kin saga.

This came after the businessman's adopted son made a video and called himself the next of kin. Obi Cubana reacted, and his post didn't go down well with so many people.

After so much criticism, Obi Cubana shared a new post to address the issue. In his post, she shared some lovely family pictures of their bonding time during his 50th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng