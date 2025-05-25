Students have started checking the resit UTME examination released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board

One of the students who took the examination has sent his result to education promoter, Alex Onyia who posted it on X

The result shows that the boy initially scored 155 in the first attempt but has scored 341 in the resit examination

Students who took part in the JAMB resit examination have started seeing their scores.

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination had some errors which warranted that some student took it a second time.

According to JAMB figures. 379,000 candidates from Lagos and the Southeast took part in the resit examination.

The result has been released and and some students have seen their scores.

One of the results has been shared on social media by education promoter, Alex Onyia who said their is a significant improvement.

The result shared by Alex belongs to Chukwuma Joy Ijeoma who initially scored 155 in the first examination.

She performed far better in the second one in which she scored 341, a significant departure the first attempt which broke her heart.

In the second result, she scored 75 in English language, 80 in mathematics, 96 in physics and 90 in chemistry.

Alex said:

"From 155 to 341. This brings me so much joy. I have sooo many of this type of result on my DM right now."

See the full result below:

Reactions to new JAMB result

@PrinceKaycee7 said:

'They nearly ruined these children, but God passed them. Muchas Gracias Amingo! Merci Beaucoup! Grazie! Many thanks!"

@RealPearMan said:

"Thousands of life have been ruined by Jamb this year. All this PR now doesn’t make sense . Better be careful they will dirty your white."

@b2bawarrior said:

"Congratulations! You were tenacious and fought hard for these children. You deserve to celebrate. Thank you for not giving up in them."

@OredekoD said:

"156 to 208 at least 200 upward. In my pinion that is a low performance for me anyway we move. Glory be to God."

@HazeezahS9335 said:

"Thank you Mr Alex,my students result was 160 and after resit he scored 359. Thank you for standing by this young promising champs!"

@EliteEasy1 said:

"It's like the education minister will retract his previous statements, apologize and praise the students for their efforts and hard work."

@NdulakaPhi43644 said:

"What bout people getting results under investigation when we did nothing wrong? I don tire for this jamb we go again next year."

@TheOluwatayo said:

"Jamb should scrap that 50 naira and stop charging student multiple times for just a result."

@Ehitandu said:

"You have done your best Mr Alex. What a coalition of affected patients could not do, you and your team did it. Great job."

Teacher rejects her JAMB result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady had written an open letter to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to lay her complaints.

According to the letter, which she published on Facebook, she was sure that the result sent to her did not belong to her.

The lady is disputing the result because she scored too low compared to her performance in 2024.

