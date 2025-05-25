A Nigerian student who first scored 153 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 361

The boy's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing JAMB 2025 result

The improvement in the boy's score happened after he rewrote the examination due error admitted by JAMB

A man has shared the UTME result of a boy who took part in the resit examination ordered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidate should retake the examination after an error resulted in their failure.

The boy scored 361 after the second examination. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

One of those who wrote the examination is Nwadike Chukwubikem Chidiebere and he did well.

Initially, he scored 153, according to information shared on X by education advocate Alex Onyia.

Alex said Chidiebere's result has risen from 153 to 361 after he retook the examination.

He wrote:

"From 153 few weeks ago and now 361. Is God not awesome?"

According to the UTME result, Chidiebere registered for English language, mathematics, physics and chemistry.

He scored 73 in English language, 98 in mathematics, 98 in physics and 92 in chemistry.

The boy's result moved from 151 to 361 after the second exam. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

See the post below:

Reactions to JAMB's resit exam result

@LUCKYpaskalo said:

"Now look! Excellent!!! Thank you sir.if not your efforts this how the candidates affected would have lost this year again, not that they didn't perform but due to human error."

@francis_ranco said:

"This is nice, but Jamb should sit this 2025 out, and allow the tertiary institutions to have full control of their intakes!"

@Kolintin12 said:

"What about us that have issues but not reschedule all this is not fair people that did on Saturday at 12pm our questions wasn’t complete but they did nothing to it, please help us sir we are also among them."

@victoryonyeka said:

"I've been sending text messages to JAMB for my daughter's result, but there has been no response."

@YouthspireNG said:

"Thank you for all you do, brother. During my jamb and post UTMR days, for two to three consecutive times, I scored the same thing repeatedly. Somehow, I knew that something was wrong. That was years ago because I have since grabbed two international masters on scholarship."

@Tobi_Godsent said:

"I am very happy for the efforts Mr Alex was able to have students resit the jamb exam, however there are many students having problems with scheduling of resit. Also, are there not possibility that this human error will not happen again in future."

Lady shares her score in JAMB mock exam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination has printed her scores and shared them online.

The student participated in the 2025 mock UTME, which took place on April 10, 2025, and the result was released on April 13.

According to the student identified as Angel Ki Mora, she scored 260 marks in aggregates, a development that attracted people's praise.

