Big Brother Naija resumed physical auditions for its 10th season, which was to be held in three cities

From first-timers to repeat applicants, applicants who attended the physical auditions had various observations

Legit.ng compiled the experiences of four interested Nigerian youths, who opened up on questions asked, the alleged amount paid, and the unexpected outcome

As the Big Brother Naija returns for this year’s season, Nigerians who went for the audition have shared their experiences.

From first-time applicants to those who have auditioned before, their experiences varied.

4 young Nigerians who went for BBNaija 2025 audition share their observations. Photo: @africa_girly, @rons_crib

Source: TikTok

Also, in a tweet on its verified X page on May 8, Big Brother Naija organisers informed the public that its registration portal for physical auditions had closed.

Legit.ng highlights the experiences of four Nigerians who attended the physical audition for this year.

1. Lady laments “annoying” outcome at BBNaija audition

A lady who said she had been auditioning for the show since 2020 shared her experience at the physical audition

She then shared how disappointed and pained she felt after she was not selected, despite getting there on time and going the extra mile.

The lady shared what pained her most about the audition and shared why she considered it very annoying.

2. Lady claims she paid at BBNaija 2025 audition

Another lady who went for the Big Brother Naija (BBN) 2025 audition on Saturday, May 17, narrated what happened as she claimed that she paid N1,600.

While stating that she wasn't sharing her experience from a place of hate, the lady claimed the organisers already had people they wanted and accused them of wasting participants' time.

She criticised the reality show's organisers and wondered why they would charge each participant N1,600.

The lady further claimed that the organisers already had their picks, and urged people not to waste time going for the auditions, adding that the show's organisers want people with pronounced physical features, which she lacked.

3. Man shares questions asked at BBNaija 2025 audition

A Nigerian fashion designer and lifestyle creator narrated his experience at the 2025 Lagos audition of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show/

According to the man who came in from Ibadan, the audition was fair and smooth, adding that he didn't pay a dime.

Man shares questions he was asked at BBNaija 2025 auditions. Photo: @iam.teem, X/@BBNaija

Source: TikTok

While noting that there was a crowd of participants, the designer mentioned the two questions they were asked after he was grouped with other participants.

He said:

"...They said, okay, "Who do you think is weak among you guys and who do you think is very strong among you guys? I don't know what's wrong with my group. Everybody did not agree on one person..."

He noted that three people were later chosen from his group, and then the organisers settled for just one lady from the trio.

4. Lady refused to enter venue for BBNaija audition

A Nigerian lady caused an uproar online because of her comment on the BBNaija 2025 audition.

The lady, who wanted to audition, got to the Lagos location, but changed her mind about entering and shared her reasons.

Her video prompted some people to recount their audition experience, while others argued that the organisers already had their picks.

She said:

"I say make I try my luck for BBN. Omo if you see crowd ehennnn. I don see different kind of yansh today. Omo I no bother enter. We try again next year."

Netizens compare lady’s father to “Big Brother”

In a related story on Legit.ng, a university student went viral after showcasing several CCTV cameras installed across her home.

The cameras, which included ones in her bedroom and outside her gate, sparked privacy concerns among viewers.

Some netizens asked if her father was “Big Brother” because the reality TV show was always set in a house full of cameras, to monitor the activities of the participants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng