A Nigerian lady who went for the Big Brother Naija (BBN) 2025 audition on Saturday, May 17, has narrated what happened

While stating that she wasn't sharing her experience from a place of hate, the lady claimed the organisers already had people they wanted and accused them of wasting participants' time

She claimed she was charged money at the audition and mentioned the amount she had to part with

An Abuja-based lady, @porshaofabj, has shared her unpleasant experience at the BBNaija 2025 audition she attended on Saturday, May 17.

On Friday, March 28, BBNaija organisers had announced that the reality show would be returning for its season 10 edition.

In a tweet on its verified X page on May 8, Big Brother Naija organisers informed the public that its registration portal for physical auditions had closed.

Lady's experience at BBNaija 2025 audition

Sharing her experience on TikTok, @porshaofabj, who resigned to fate that she might likely not be selected, criticised the reality show's organisers, claiming she paid N1,600.

She wondered why they would charge each participant N1,600. She further claimed that the organisers already had their picks, and urged people not to waste time going for the auditions.

@porshaofabj claimed the show's organisers want people with pronounced physical features, which she lacks. A part of her rant read:

"...I auditioned for Big Brother this year. I just got back from my audition and I am not angry and I am not saying this out of a place of hate, because I already had it in my mind 50/50...Either they pick me or not, because, definitely, there are a lot of people and they cannot pick all of you.

"But tell me why, tell me why you people are collecting 1,600 from each person that goes there to register. Okay, that one never do. Okay, yesterday, yesterday was 16th, today is 17th, so, after the whole registration stuff, I didn't want to go...Cos I knew I did not even stand a chance, I no get nyash, I no get big bre.asts. Do you understand? They know the specific type of people they want.

If they have not picked them already. Do not waste your time..."

She added that she went through the comments on the page of BBNaija, and her opinion about the audition was echoed by netizens.

The 2024 edition of the show was won by Kellyrae.

Reactions trail lady's comment on BBNaija 2025

Esosa❤️‍🩹👩🏾‍🍳 said:

"Babe no shade to your complaint but I’m honestly confused about what the issue is exactly. Do y’all remember Lucy, Laycon, trickytee, and the rest, they all came there with dreams and without connections so pls I’m not sure everyone came in with connections."

CHISOM🧸 said:

"Lol they weren’t collecting 1600. It’s the showmax guys that were trying to sell the app that would come and ask if you have showmax bla bla, trying to make people download and subscribe. It wasn’t by force. Cos I didn’t pay nothing."

Chocolate 🤎 said:

"They already have the housemates they want since last year sef 😂 When they enter the house, boom you will be hearing "I auditioned since 2020 or last year."

Celebritylastborn said:

"Nobody collected money. My cousin was picked yesterday at enugu 16th and she didn't pay."

pat4me said:

"If they picked you, would that 1,600 still be a problem? I went and I wasn’t picked but I was so happy I tried something at least. Life goes on not everyone will be famous."

Love Movies said:

"You really don’t know what you’re talking about sha and you’re just pained."

Kentesh said:

"My guy go BBN audition them tell am say we will get back to you. Him and one upcoming artist wey go together come go Conner ask one of them say, this audition how far ? Them say make them bring 4 million each 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 up coming say if him get 4 million nothing go carry am come here."

HM 🇳🇬 said:

"If we want talk true where you think say them de get money to sponsor the show. I know brands sponsor but still the registration fee is also part of it so lets keep that point aside."

BBNaija to return in 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija (BBN) organisers had announced the season 10 edition with a new twist.

The reality TV show organisers, Multichoice, announced on Friday, March 28. The announcement was made via a video across BBNaija and its organisers' social media pages.

For its 10th season, Big Brother Naija’s audition process will be physical, eliminating online auditions, as announced on the show’s official social media pages.

