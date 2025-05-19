A Nigerian lady shared her disappointing experience after going for the 2025 Big Brother Naija audition

She revealed how she prepared early, went the extra mile with makeup, but was still rejected despite auditioning since 2020

As she opened up about her experience, others also shared what they encountered after auditioning

A Nigerian lady who went for the BBNaija 2025 audition narrates what happened and why she felt pained after attending. Photo: @rons_crib

On Friday, March 28, BBNaija organisers announced that the reality show would be returning for its season 10 edition.

Also, in a tweet on its verified X page on May 8, Big Brother Naija organisers informed the public that its registration portal for physical auditions had closed.

In a TikTok video by @rons_crib, the lady said she had been auditioning for the show since 2020.

She then shared how disappointed and pained she felt after she was not selected, despite getting there on time and going the extra mile.

The lady said:

“I didn’t want to say anything before but because say this thing pain me. I mean, this thing pain me, I no go lie. After going to fix eyelash, and getting this face all beat up.

“I woke up very early in the morning by 6 to get my makeup done. Then I went there. We got there. We stood and waited before we got inside. We sat down, and guess what, Big brother still did not pick me.

“This thing pain me I no go lie. They still did not pick me. It’s annoying. To think that I’ve been auditioning since 2020. It’s like this thing is not my calling. Maybe I go stop...Why? What did I do to deserve this?"

She captioned the video:

“How I went for Big Brother Naija.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s BBNaija 2025 audition

@Nigerian Prince said:

"Literally I won't blame bbnaija cos they were thousands of people auditioning in the 3 locations and you don't expect them to pick everybody, so sorry but keep trying your luck after 5 years of auditioning my sis was selected yesty."

@threadsbysusan said:

"Bbn that has their candidates already una dey stress una self dey go audition isonu."

@Faithful said:

"Everyone of you is dragging bbn."

@Leniloud said:

"I think you'll make a good housemate. Hopefully God makes it happen soon."

@Chinelo said:

"I even install wig do nails sef."

@MYSTIQUE SCENTS said:

"Thank God I didn’t see tfare to go."

@Asian prince said:

"If big brother did not pick you his junior brother can pick you."

Another lady shares BBNaija audition experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who went for the Big Brother Naija (BBN) 2025 audition on Saturday, May 17, narrated what happened.

While stating that she wasn't sharing her experience from a place of hate, the lady claimed the organisers already had people they wanted and accused them of wasting participants' time.

She claimed she was charged money at the audition and mentioned the amount she had to pay.

