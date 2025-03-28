Popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija, aka BBNaija, is set to return to TV screens in 2025

The BBNaija reality TV show organisers announced the tenth season in a video that has gone viral

Amid the twist that has been introduced in the tenth season, BBNaija's return amid the economic hardship has triggered many Nigerians

Another episodes of dramas is on the way as popular Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is set to make a return in 2025.

The reality TV show organisers, Multichoice, announced on Friday, March 28.

The announcement was made via a video across BBNaija and its organisers' social media pages.

A new twist was also introduced ahead of the show’s tenth edition.

For its tenth season, Big Brother Naija’s audition process will be physical, eliminating online auditions, as announced on the show’s official social media pages.

Additionally, it was disclosed that the audition date will be announced in due course.

The post reads,

“This time, it’s all about showing up and being you. Ready to shine? ✨Get ready your moment is closer than you think! 💥.Season 10 is coming”.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kingsley "Kellyrae" Sule emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija 9, No Loose Guard, edition.

Kellyrae won the N100 million grand prize, summed up as a N60 million cash prize and a new SUV valued at ₦40 million.

See the post including the video announcing BBNaija's return for its tenth season:

Reactions as BBNaija organisers announce 10th season

Amid the excitement from fans and lovers of the reality show, some Nigerians also voiced their disappointment in the organisers as they pointed out that it was coming amid the economic hardship in the country.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Kayloaded1 wrote:

"Uncensored bawo. Make una calm down o."

kaspero3275 said:

"Here we go again. Clowns will come to tell us that this is Nigeria problem."

zahynnab commented:

"You no dey tire? Rest for a year and come back strong and better."

khunby1 said:

"You guys better bring in fresh , young , talented,attractive faces that will keep viewers glued to to the screen. Faces like Nengi, Erica, Ozo , beauty , Kidd’s, Sheggz, Neo, Bella , Mercy , tacha . Clean characters !! Fashionistas and all . And that coming in as a pair is a NO."

kingofvbe commented:

"This time wen the chair na wood, the housemates go hear whim. Eye go turn them."

oluwaiyke said:

"No more boring housemates, infact no rice housemates, bring housemates that will fight for the money and give us war."

o_yindamola__ said:

"You people still want to come back? With that disaster of a season you had last year? Lol."

ayimah1z said:

"See how you guys are famzing under the BBNaija post. I thought you all didn’t want the show to comeback and that biggie should take a break. Believe Bbn stans at your own demise."

officialdahmzey said:

"Oga make una go rest jaree no be who fit afford steady sub go fit watch una."

What BBNaija's Nengi said about motherhood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former BBNaija housemate, Nengi, addressed her fans for the first time since giving birth.

Recall that Nengi's announcement followed months of speculation about her pregnancy, which she initially denied in February 2025.

Nengi's statement reflected a shift from addressing gossip to celebrating her new chapter as a parent.

