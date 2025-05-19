A Nigerian fashion designer and lifestyle creator has narrated his experience at the 2025 Lagos audition of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show

According to the man who came in from Ibadan, the audition was fair and smooth, adding that he didn't pay a dime

While noting that there was a crowd of participants, the designer mentioned the two questions they were asked

Ahead of season 10 of its reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN) organisers started its auditions in select states, and Ayodeji Timothy, a fashion designer who auditioned, has recounted his experience.

In two videos posted on TikTok, Ayodeji, who attended from Ibadan, summarised the audition as fair and smooth.

Man's experience at BBNaija 2025 audition

Ayodeji said he got to the audition location by 12:30 pm and was auditioned later in the evening, as there was a mammoth crowd of participants.

He lauded the organisers for the organisation of this year's edition, rating it above those of previous years.

Ayodeji said the audition involved participants being put in groups of 14 and going through different stages of tests.

Questions asked at BBNaija 2025 audition

The young man recounted the questions the interviewers asked his group during the audition.

"...They said, okay, "Who do you think is weak among you guys and who do you think is very strong among you guys?"

"I don't know what's wrong with my group. Everybody did not agree on one person..."

He noted that three people were later chosen from his group, and then the organisers settled for just one lady from the trio. He added that he didn't pay a dime at the audition.

"In my own opinion, everything was actually fair. There was nothing like, "Pay money or don't pay money." It was fair. It was smooth..."

Offering a piece of advice to those who would go for the audition, he said:

"Do not try to hide your character. Just go there as who you are..."

Watch videos of his experience below:

Reactions trail man's BBN 2025 audition experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to his experience below:

kilikili star said:

"I auditioned as well, in the audition process they were asking us competitive questions,it was a psychological question as well and in the process my group members kept bashing me cause they thought I was serious threat which of course I am and k wouldn’t blame them for thinking so. So coming back to choose people for the next stage how come you’re not picking me??? When you already placed me in the center of attention and I was getting bashed from my members and you’re telling me the theme is don’t form… I’m pissed."

Dubby of Dubai said:

"Omo if you enter I'll be your number one fan fr oo 😂 honestly hope you get in."

THE WORLD NEEDS IKOOT😌 said:

"Maybe you were just lucky, so many things went on yesterday. I know 3 people that went yesterday and they all had different experiences. Some paid 1600 some didn’t.. their audition was supposed to be btween 1&2 and they auditioned by 7& 8. So you can’t generalize your experience with others."

chisomjenifer3 said:

"Yes they were organized!! My Audition was yesterday too 🙂 they picked only two among 14 of us. I shall try my best."

ANDY💙 said:

"I thought candidates are not allowed to reveal themselves before the show."

Roy🎀🦋 said:

"This is the first time I’m seeing interviews reviews on BBN publicly online. It’s usually so secretive now it’s just everywhere."

Lady shares her BBNaija 2025 audition experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated her unpleasant experience after attending the BBNaija 2025 audition.

The displeased lady claimed the show's organisers want people with pronounced physical features, which she lacks.

She wondered why they would charge each participant N1,600. She further claimed that the organisers already had their picks, and urged people not to waste time going for the auditions.

