A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious throwback video showing the moment she cried after a painful breakup

The lady, who was embarrassed by the old video, recounted how she had cried to her ex-boyfriend after he ended their relationship

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's throwback video showing her emotional reaction to a painful breakup has gone viral.

The old video captured the lady in a sober mood as she lamented to her ex-boyfriend about his decision to end their relationship.

Lady posts throwback video of herself crying to ex-boyfriend over failed relationship. Photo credit: @juliet_paddy2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady recounts crying over breakup

The video was shared on TikTok by @juliet_paddy2, who taunted herself over her 'embarassing' behaviour.

In the video, her words conveyed a sense of shock and hurt, as she struggled to come to terms with the end of the relationship.

Her ex-boyfriend's harsh words to her had clearly left her in pain, but she still attempted to maintain composure.

However, despite her efforts to appear calm, her emotions got the better of her, and she broke down in tears.

"No problem. It's my fault. I understand everything you said. I'm just surprised that you opened your mouth to say you will never trust me again and you're breaking up. No problem," she said in the throwback video.

Funny throwback shows Nigerian lady crying to her ex-boyfriend after he broke up with her. Photo credit: @juliet_paddy2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the video online, the lady expressed that love is a 'stupid' activity that can make people do the unexpected.

"POV: You found that crying video you sent to your first love that year after breaking up with you. Love is a stupid activity," she said.

Lady embarrassed after begging ex-boyfriend for money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed the reply a Nigerian lady got after messaging her former boyfriend on WhatsApp.

The needy lady chatted up her ex-boyfriend to beg for money, and he gave an embarrassing response.

Source: Legit.ng