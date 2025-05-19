Maye Musk, mother of X boss, Elon Musk, shared a rare throwback document showing his early brilliance in computing

Maye discovered the 1989 computer aptitude test while sorting old papers at home, as she showed the document

The result of the test, taken at the University of Pretoria when Elon was 17, got people talking on X

Maye Musk, mother of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, shared the results of his computer aptitude test.

She stated that she came across the 1989 document while going through some of her papers.

Elon Musk's mum shares the result of the computer test he wrote at 17. Photo: @mayemusk, @elonmusk

Source: Twitter

In a post by @mayemusk by X, she showed off the test result and stated that he wrote the test at 17.

Elon Musk’s mother shares his computer test result

She shared how proud she was of him as the result showed that he got A+ in Operating and Programming.

The result was from the University of Pretoria and was signed by J.L.M. Weichers, the then Director of Information Management at the University.

The document added:

"The results were outstanding."

The mother of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, recently found the result of a computer test written by her son in 1989. Photo: @mayemusk, @elonmusk

Source: Twitter

Maye described her son as a genius and shared how proud she was of him.

She said:

"While sorting through photos, I came across computer aptitude test results of @elonmusk at 17. My genius boy. Proud mom."

See the post below:

Reactions as Elon Musk's mum shares his throwback results

@chante75967 said:

"Back when the University of Pretoria was still an educational institute to be proud of."

@n177cj said:

"Something funny. Elon and I applied for jobs at the same time, with Netscape/Jim Clark, Elon did not get hired. I did get hired in the flight department. And the rest is history!"

@teslaownersSV said:

"Wow, Elon was already a tech wizard at 17! No surprise he’s now running the world (and maybe Mars soon). What’s your favorite ‘genius Elon’ memory from back then? Let’s hear more proud mom stories."

@svny01 said:

"Brilliant brain, your son is so gifted it's hard to put it all in words to compliment him, and you....and back in 1989 as a 14 year old I was just dreaming about underground tunnels that could possibly teleport me to my best friend's house which was half a mile away."

@ComeauB38 said:

"Elon deserves a Nobel prize. He's literally done more for the betterment of humanity than most people who have ever existed. I'm not being hyperbolic when I state that basic truth. We're so lucky to have him as a citizen of the greatest nation on earth!"

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in America bought Elon Musk's Tesla after 1 year of working as a nurse, while another bought hers while working in biotechnology.

Nigerian graduate writes proposal to Elon Musk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who recently graduated from the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, was looking for a job.

The man who studied computer science at LAUTECH updated his CV and sent it to billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Starlink.

According to the man, he would want to join SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by Musk.

