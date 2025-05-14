A Nigerian lady has been trending on social media after sharing a video from her recent encounter with billionaire Obi Cubana

In a video posted via the TikTok app, the lady was seen sitting on a table with the businessman and some other men

While sharing the video, the lady shared the observation she made about the businessman but it didn't sit well with many

A young Nigerian lady has shared her recent meeting with prominent businessman Obi Cubana.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, showed the lady sitting at a table with Obi Cubana and several other men.

Lady posts her observation about billionaire Obi Cubana after sitting on the same table with him. Photo credit: @precioustreasure121/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over Obi Cubana, calls him neat

The video was shared by @precioustreasure121, who captioned it with a genuine comment about the businessman's lifestyle.

According to the lady, Obi Cubana's neatness really caught her attention during their meeting.

The video was taken at a popular spot known as Akara Ogbe, where the group had gathered to eat.

"POV: Obi Cubana visited Akara Ogbe and we ate in the same table. He is so neat," she said.

However, the lady's observation about Obi Cubana's neatness was met with criticism from many social media users, who felt that her comment was not right.

Lady who sat at same table with Obi Cubana shares what she noticed. Photo credit: @precioustreasure121/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Some users questioned the lady's motives for the video, suggesting that she may have been trying to seek favour from the wealthy businessman.

Others criticised her for focusing on the businessman's appearance, especially since he was married.

Reactions as lady gushes over Obi Cubana

Despite the backlash, the video continued to generate attention on TikTok, with many users weighing in on the lady's observation.

@Big10k said:

"You no post the man that took you there. Chai poor man pikin dey suffer."

@Kimmykaren said:

"You would have just said he's so humble not neat. He's not your friend or boyfriend."

@Lolo chinoLuxury malewears said:

"Someone old enough to be ur father is so neat this generation, and even acting seductively with lack of composure nawaaaa."

@Emperor fundz said:

"You are lucky to see him but you for collect number and share make I meet my destiny helper."

@alphaluxury5 said:

"He is so neat keh nah person husband ooo before you catch feelings."

@AMG said:

"Go and accept that guy wey still they hustle wey never make am. Why already made no go neat."

@SAD_BOI said:

"Person hide come relax you carry phone they video the person."

@ANGEL'S THRONE commented:

"Love don show for ur eyes already. Na person husband o."

@infinitichimex reacted:

"You have won jackpot hope he paid for your food sha??"

@DE LUCKY asked:

"He so neat as how?"

@Vicsmith Foreignbred said:

"You just waste destiny helper, person you go tell your problem you dey do video."

@omega sharon skin care said:

"Men for this comment section make una try Dey neat nah so that the will compliment una nah Nawaoh body just Dey pepper una ontop compliment."

@Geno of tiktok said:

"The zoom you never see any thing but you said your boyfriend is not neat or it's because he has not made it."

@Chella LIFESTYLE/ TALKS added:

"I wanted to say he will be neat na he is rich then I came to the comments y’all are disguuussstttiiinngggg what did the girl do wrong."

Watch the video here:

Jarvis meets Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, recently met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng