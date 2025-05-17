One of the resit candidates of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has shared an observation he made about the exam questions

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had scheduled a resit for candidates in some parts of the country after admitting to errors and technical glitches which affected the 2025 UTME

The boy's observation has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some people agreeing with him

A Nigerian boy, one of those told to resit their 2025 UTME, has opened up about what he noticed after resitting the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

JAMB had admitted that there were technical glitches which affected the results of candidates in some states and consequently scheduled them to retake the exam.

JAMB candidate's observation about resit exam

After resitting his UTME, a boy, identified as @muhammed9d on TikTok, informed netizens that he noticed the questions in the first UTME were better than the ones he encountered during the resit.

Resigning to fate, he noted that the government knows what they are doing. Words on his TikTok video read:

"Going home as if I knew what I wrote in JAMB.

"But who noticed the other JAMB question is better than this one.

"The government knows what they are doing."

Some people agreed with the boy's observation, while others trolled him.

View his post below:

JAMB candidate's experience divides netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's post below"

User is Loved💋 said:

"Why una dey scare me naa i just dey read anyhow and i dey write my own next year."

geralovesunited said:

"I knew that’s how it’s going to be our gen z de joke with government 😂😂they will do anything to prove us wrong."

Pãblø Dîńø said:

"OMO today exam wasn’t easy oo, aje na only god fit help me like this aje, but I pray all of will pass sha."

Ma Nuel said:

"We finished our jamb by 10pm this night system problems full everything we wrote jamb thrice today."

BIG FRANK 🛍️🙂‍↔️🧃 said:

"Buh sha me I know say I no complain dem. Come still reschedule me."

Claret💕🧸🫶 said:

"Shebi na una complain😂😂😂Una think say jamb go set sweet questions after una don drag them…Dey play."

FATHIA 🌺🖤 said:

"Honestly, I don’t know about other departments o but for art students the question where very simple even tho I didn’t even prepare for this exam I can still say the question where very familiar questions like it not given jamb question more like a secondary school stuff seriously."

i❣️her🐻🙄😐 said:

"When I was saying it ppl thought I was crazy, when I saw d English I was literally shocked bruh."

JAMB candidates share experiences after resitting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB candidates who resat for the 2025 UTME had shared their experiences.

According to the Tribune, Chioma Marvellous Nnamdi, disclosed that the resit was smooth and the usual malfunctioning of computers was not present. Chioma explained that the questions were simpler and easy to answer.

Chinonso Eziekel, another UTME candidate who rewrote the UTME, shared her experience. She recalls that some candidates experienced incomplete questions and answers during the last examination, computer faults and little time to complete the test.

