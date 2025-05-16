Gabriel Olisa, a Nigerian candidate, was rescheduled for the 2025 UTME due to a JAMB system glitch

His new exam centre was in Yaba, Lagos, but he was not in Lagos when he received the update from JAMB

Gabriel shared his impressive first UTME score of 362 with subject breakdowns on social media

A Nigerian boy, Gabriel Olisa, complained as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) sent him a new date for his 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Following a network glitch in the UTME that affected thousands of students, JAMB gave affected candidates a chance to resit the exams.

A Nigerian boy who scored over 300 reacts as JAMB asks him to rewrite exam. Photo: @swagpriest2

Source: Twitter

Identified on X as @swagpriest2, the boy shared the slip showing his new date and venue for the 2025 UTME resit.

According to the slip, his exam centre was in Yaba, Lagos. Unfortunately, the boy wasn’t in Lagos at the time he saw the information about the rescheduling of his exam.

He said:

“I got rescheduled…..I’m not even in Lagos, Gosh this country is so awful.”

In the comment section, he asked:

" @JAMBHQ... Is there any way my center can be redirected by any chance?"

Boy Who Scored Over 300 Cries Out as JAMB Gives Him New UTME Resit Date, Says He’s in Another State

Source: Twitter

Boy posts his first score for 2025 UTME

In an earlier post, the boy had announced that he scored 362 in his 2025 UTME, as he showed proof.

In his 2025 UTME, Gabriel had scored 95 in Physics, 80 in English, 80 in Chemistry and 71 in Biology.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as boy laments new UTME date

@Urieal7 said:

"Naija don happen to you. God will help you."

@darhythms said:

·"Also did you by any chance write in Lagos and then move afterwards?"

@Mezuenotnic3 said:

"I thought it's only below 200."

@Impeccable_Tim said:

"Not by scores actually.. It's by the centers that are among the "technical glitch" so he's center dey among doesn't have a choice than to resit for the exam. God help us."

@mrsaka_1 said:

"Thought they said they rescheduled those that scored below 200 only?"

@Swiit_sam said:

"So not everyone affected failed and some Dey drop agenda yesterday."

@thatguynobbel said:

"I stay a little bit close to there, and I’m free all day. We could grove somewhere after."

@99daagentts said said:

"So what happened to your previous results? What’s the necessity of sitting again for another exam??"

JAMB had earlier released a statistical breakdown which showed that over 75 per cent of the candidates scored less than 200 in the 2025 UTME exams.

Man laments as UTME resit affects his sister

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian lawyer, Zion Odinaka, lamented JAMB’s decision to reschedule his sister’s exam after a technical glitch affected thousands of UTME candidates.

His sister’s new exam date clashed with her university physics practical, forcing her to travel home and causing her significant stress and more expenses on his part.

She planned to rewrite UTME again in 2025 after missing out on her preferred course despite scoring 289 in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng