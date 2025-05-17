The 2025 UTME candidates who were rescheduled for a resit after JAMB admitted technical glitches in some parts of the country have shared their experiences

Some of the candidates, like Chioma Marvellous Nnamdi, explained that the experience was seamless, unlike the earlier one

While some of the candidates expressed optimism in having higher scores, they confirmed that the questions were simpler and direct than the previous exercise

Following the decision of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to reschedule the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for some candidates, some of the affected candidates have shared their experience as they retake the examination.

Some of the candidates wrote the examination on Friday, May 16, while others were scheduled to rewrite theirs on Saturday, May 17. Those among them who spoke to journalists have shared their experience of the resit with journalists.

JAMB candidate narrates her experience

According to the Tribune, Chioma Marvellous Nnamdi, disclosed that the resit was smooth and the usual malfunctioning of computers was not present. Chioma explained that the questions were simpler and easy to answer.

She expressed optimism about getting a higher score in the resit, adding that there were complaints of inconsistent and confusing answers in the last exercise. She said:

“I thank God and JAMB for considering it necessary to correct the anomalies that occurred during the previous exam, where we were given complicated and unclear answers.”

Chinonso Eziekel, another UTME candidate who sat for the resit, shared her experience. She recalls that some candidates experienced incomplete questions and answers during the last examination, computer faults and little time to complete the test.

UTME candidates shared different experiences

However, she noted that the experience was a different thing for candidates this time. She explained that the faulty computers have been replaced with immediate effect and that the questions were more straightforward than the last exercise.

The Tribune further reported that candidates from different parts of Abia state confirmed having the same simpler experience, stating that the rescheduled exercise was simpler and easier for the candidates.

Umudike, a staff member at the E-test Centre, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUAU), also commended the examination board for the developments. He stated that the centre was not to be fault for the earlier technical faults experienced by the candidates, adding that they were from JAMB.

He further explained that the centre has taken some extra measures at this time to ensure that the computers remain in stable conditions throughout the resitting exercise.

JAMB withholds results of WhatsApp group members

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has explained the reason it withheld the results of the 2025 UTME candidates who joined a particular WhatsApp group.

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the examination board, explained that the decision was taken after it was discovered that members of the group were asked to pay for their results to be inflated.

This was disclosed amid the controversies surrounding the 2025 UTME results and the rescheduling of the exercise for some UTME candidates.

