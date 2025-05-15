Francis Itum, a Nigerian boy, celebrated after JAMB rescheduled his UTME exam following a system glitch that affected thousands of candidates

He had earlier accused JAMB of tampering with his results, but now praised God for the chance to rewrite the exam

Many react as Francis is scheduled to rewrite his exam on Friday, May 16, 2025, at a centre in Ebonyi State

A Nigerian boy, Francis Itum, celebrated as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) rescheduled his exam.

Following a glitch in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that affected thousands of students, JAMB gave affected candidates a chance to resit the exams.

Boy Who Called Out JAMB Over His 2025 UTME Score of 154 Celebrates New Exam Date, Shows Slip

Francis had, in an earlier video on his TikTok page @francis_itum, complained about his results and accused the board of tampering with his score after he got 154.

Following the rescheduling of his examination, the boy praised God and celebrated over the opportunity.

He said:

“I've been rescheduled to rewrite the UTME exam. Do well to reprint to confirm if you are to rewrite. Thank you Lord... your words never fall to the ground. I wish you all success.”

Based on his slip, the boy had been rescheduled to write his exam on Friday, May 16, 2025, at a centre in Ebonyi State.

Reactions as boy celebrates new exam date

Many congratulated the boy and wished him well.

@Carpee 's daughter said:

"We have not been rescheduled o. we took at Teesas CBT center and there was.problem there."

@kingcelyn said:

"Congratulations but just know dem.no. dey reschedule CGPA o."

@Lil Tracy79 said:

"Bro buh nah must you go rewrite even if after you performed well me I got 260 how I go come rewrite kwanu."

@lucky on top 99 said:

"If you like don't write well for this time around after you come back telling us is not ur result 😂 success in ur Exam."

Princiqueen said:

"Congratulations. Happiness wan wound me and my family. Na to read remain."

@Ellenbasil3 said:

"U guys really tried by speaking out, bcos they say a closed mouth is a closed destiny. Kudos to you brave ones."

@EXCESSIVE BOY said:

"Is not everyone that is rewriting sha, bbut Una don get last chance so make use of it."

@INFINITY 01 said:

"What about after writing it and you score lower than before...!? But I wish you good luck."

JAMB had earlier released a statistical breakdown which showed that over 75 per cent of the candidates scored less than 200 in the 2025 UTME exams.

