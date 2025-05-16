A boy has lamented on social media after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) gave him a new date to retake his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

JAMB had earlier admitted that errors occurred in the 2025 UTME, which affected the scores of candidates and has rescheduled the exams of some candidates to make up for the mistake

However, one of those affected is not happy that he will resit the exam, and has posted his old UTME score

A Nigerian boy, @ogsmart_0, has expressed sadness after JAMB gave him a new date to retake his UTME, following the body's admission of errors, which gave many candidates low scores.

The boy said he is okay with his old UTME score.

A Nigerian boy expresses sadness about retaking his UTME. Photo Credit: @ogsmart_0

Source: TikTok

Boy shares his old UTME score

In a post on TikTok, the boy displayed the resit text he received from JAMB and showed the reply he gave, voicing out his displeasure about being told to retake the exam.

"Shey una see me complain??

"I no follow complain nah,'' his text to the JAMB message read.

He hoped nothing would happen to his first UTME score. In his words:

"Make nothing do my 185 sha."

In the comment section, the boy maintained his stance, worrying that he doesn't want to lose the 185 he managed to score, suggesting his lack of confidence in his ability to score higher in the exam.

"Omo 💔.

"I no wan loss the small mark wey I luckily get oo."

A Nigerian boy says he doesn't want to resit his UTME. Photo Credit: @ogsmart_0, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

See his result below:

Mixed reactions trail boy's UTME resit update

🦋🌹Hardunola🥺🎀 said:

"Abeg shey na only people wey wan rewrite dem send this message to…cos me I no see any message and na 170 I get oo."

Glorious ❣️ said:

"I didn't receive any message, please what is happening, I want to resit, 208 no be mark abeg."

pretty pearl said:

"Me no follow complain ooo but dem reschedule me ooo on Saturday to be precise."

lily luxury said:

"Just seeing this for the first time they didn't drop any massage for me ooh what can i do to resit the ecam??"

tall ammie🎀❤️‍🩹 said:

"If your exam was rescheduled and you didn’t go for it I heard the old score is void."

OLA_MONEY~🇺🇸🇺🇸 said:

"Brr we gather day the same time and date but if I no pass the mark Omo war Go full ground."

sheisanintrovert said:

"Na once dem drop massage I delete am sharp 😒I no Dey rewrite anything."

LONER🌻🎱💞 said:

"Information just reach me now say who score 300 they don rescheduled her 😂😅 Oya shake body."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher who scored 37 in Biology in the UTME had cried out after being told to resit.

Student's UTME resit date raises worry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had lamented online as his sister's UTME resit date clashed with her university's physics practical date.

He said that his sister had decided to write UTME again in 2025 after she wasn't given her preferred course when she scored 289 in 2024. He expressed worry about how she would perform in the resit UTME. His post read in part:

“JAMB has informed my little sister that she will rewrite her exam tomorrow. She's been feeling sad, because its clashing with Maths and Physics practical lectures she has at Uni, but now she has to travel home. Given this kind of stress, I’m worried about how she will perform...''

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng