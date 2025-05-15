A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing his wife's behaviour outside the house and at home

In the funny clip, he showed how the woman behaved while in church and how she transformed into a goofy, playful person when at home with her family

Social media users who came across the funny clip did not hesitate to share their lighthearted opinions in the comments section

A funny video showing a Nigerian woman's contrasting behaviour in different settings has caught the attention of netizens.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, captured the woman's funny transformation from a serious and devout individual in church to a playful and carefree person at home.

Man displays wife's funny behaviour

Her husband identified as @aroluketobi on TikTok posted the video showing her dual personality in a lighthearted and entertaining way.

The clip captured the woman singing in church with utmost seriousness, followed by scenes of her goofing around at home with her family.

"My wife outside vs my wife at home," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man shows off playful wife

The video sparked funny comments on TikTok with many users sharing their thoughts and opinions on the couple's relationship.

Netizens could not stop pointing out the contrasting behaviour of the woman in church and at home.

The reactions to the video were diverse, reflecting a range of perspectives and emotions especially from those who admired the woman's personality.

As the video continued to circulate online, it was clear that it caught the attention of many viewers, who all responded to its honour.

@ProPlace Creations said:

"Make she just go for acting, she go Sabi all those mother in law vibes wey no like her son's wife. All those mama G vibes."

@Bakky Jah'Bless Bami said:

"Smh o ma se oooo."

@LOPPYTEE/MODEST FASHION said:

"Agbaya nie."

@FIFTHELEVEN COUTURE asked:

"What the heck is this?"

@Jaybee | Graphics Designer said:

"This man na bully."

@Cool_Ride_Codm said:

"I don follow una make I dey see how this marriage thing dey be before I enter."

@Super4all_1 said:

"Nah this woman go kill him husband last last oh make nobody try do to this content with me oh."

@Ogbuty_snr said:

"E don reach make she carry her bag o. We no de like lawsuit."

@jimoh12 asked:

"Have you given her the password to your phone?"

@Bakky Jah'Bless Bami said:

"U don meet ur match stubborn boy."

@Ola mi de said:

"God Abeg, here I am owing two terms school fees, make God crown my effort so I can make this kids happy, God bless you and continue to enrich you sir."

@Finance With Esther reacted:

"This one no be content o."

