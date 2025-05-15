A young lady has shared a hilarious video showing the reaction of her friend after showing her a picture of her crush

In a WhatsApp voice note, her friend burst into uncontrollable laughter, suggesting that the person wasn't fit enough

Massive reactions trailed the post on TikTok as social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section

A lady has shared the funny moment her friend made jest of her after she exposed the identity of her crush.

The post, which was shared on social media, captured the friend bursting into laughter after seeing a picture of someone she didn't find impressive.

Lady who showed her crush to friend for the first time posts funny voice note she received. Photo credit: @bbyvluv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady disappointed after showing friend her crush

The voice note was posted by @bvyvluv on TikTok, capturing her friend's reaction to a photo of her crush.

In the post, the friend's over-the-top laughter suggested that the person in the photo didn't quite live up to her expectations.

She laughed loudly and in a jestful way that went viral and caught the attention of many TikTok users.

"POV: You showed your friend your crush. I'll never do such a thing," the video's caption read.

Lady bursts into laughter as she sees her female friend's crush for the first time. Photo credit: @bbyvluv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shows friend her crush

The video sparked hilarious reactions from TikTok users who couldn't help but laugh at the friend's hilarious reaction.

Many users took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some joking about their own experiences with crushes.

@H said:

"And they once did this to me and I stopped crushing on that person immediately."

@𝓪𝓵𝓾𝓮𝓵l said:

"I was cry laughing when my friend showed me her bf."

@Top_Lady_Kiki_ said:

"Guys how do u post yalls voice notes on tik tok cause I can't do it please tell me. I wanna post so bad."

@BiG DeBSSssss said:

"Omo I’ll start seeing my crush from another point of view o."

@ifw vee said:

"Bro I told them today and they were like I already knew and they said they find my taste in people odd."

@IN_A_NEW_ ERA said:

"I'm saving this for when I need somebody to laugh at my jokes when I'm alone."

@Rich blessing said:

"For the first time I trusted my brother, and told him my crush now the whole household is teasing me."

@Zeeyerh said:

"Walahi na my laugh b dis see aw I dey follow her laugh am."

@phina said:

"And she said she won't forget him to load problems just incase she meet him with another woman."

@tasha said:

"I remember my late frnd whenever she want to introduce her boyfriend to me, she first plead with me not laugh."

@user4951347360817promise ke said:

"Me and my friend. Only thing that will kill the both of us might be boyfriend issues."

@I’m Padmon commented:

"My female friend who can do this is not on tik tok herrr Adwoa Fidaus."

@D'Charles globa ventures said:

"So I was thinking, should we create a group for active users den everyday each member can send in just 3 post to the group den everyone has to engage, imagine 400 member."

Lady approaches her crush for relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady saw a man who she liked, and she could not control the urge to approach him for a relationship.

The lady slid into the man's DM and made her feelings known to him, but his response left her embarrassed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng