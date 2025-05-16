A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment her sister called their father to inform him about her 2025 UTME score

In a video, the lady said her sister had taken the examination for three consecutive times but had been unable to secure admission to the university

However, at the third attempt, she hit an amazing aggregate score that left her father screaming on the phone out of joy

A heartwarming moment was captured on video when a Nigerian student shared the news of her impressive 2025 UTME score with her father.

The student's hard work paid off after three attempts at the examination, which led to her achieving an outstanding aggregate score.

Lady calls her father on phone to tell him her UTME 2025 score after 3 attempts at JAMB exam. Photo credit: @nuella_david/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady informs dad about her 2025 UTME score

The video, shared on TikTok by @nuella_david, showed the student's sister recording the emotional moment when their father received the news.

As soon as he heard that his daughter scored 270, the happy father screamed and congratulated his child.

According to the story, the young student had written the examination for three consecutive times but has been unable to get into school.

Despite her demanding schedule, which included working long hours, she managed to balance her studies and excel in the examination.

She has sat for JAMB examination three consecutive times. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Her determination to pursue a career in medicine drove her to push through the challenges she faced.

"My sister passed JAMB after 3 attempts. My dad shouted in the bus. he deserved it and more. I watched her read and didn't sleep up to 4 hours for 6 months. She goes to work from 10am to 11pm Mondays to Saturdays and still made it through JAMB. She wants to be a medical doctor. God did the rest. I can't help but cry," the video's caption read.

Reactions as dad rejoices over daughter's UTME score

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Skykenlo said:

"Congrats, but please read very hard for post utme because 270 is quite low to get medicine."

@WILLS_4EVA commented:

"God please let her gain admission, let her effort not be in vain, cos Nigerian universities Enhh."

@obioma said:

"And my mama wan kill my sis for just one attempt and she got 230."

@Bigmimi said:

"My first jamb 220 no admission my friend with 175 gained admission that year second jamb 180 got admitted on 5th list someone with 245 didn’t get admission."

@Busayomi commented:

"I remember wen I failed waec nd it was my center dat had issues my dad said I cn never make it in life. I ended up not going to sch nd here I am still struggling in life."

@Toria 23 said:

"Hope they didn’t reschedule her for another sitting again."

@zaram542 added:

"Congratulations dear."

Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the "Recommended for you" block on the home page and enjoy!

