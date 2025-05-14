A Nigerian lady selling phones shares how her shop owner asked her to leave after she bought a car

A Nigerian lady selling phones shares how her shop owner treated her because she bought a car.

She said the owner asked her to leave because he wanted to run the same business in the space.

A lady opens up about her shop owner's reaction after she bought a car. Photo: @tehkehnurr

In a post by @tehkehnur on TikTok, the lady recounted what her landlord told her and how she cried after his statement.

She said:

“All I heard was ‘I need you to move out of my shop. I want to start doing this iPhone business you're doing. How small girl wey I give shop space go first me buy car?”

Sharing her reaction, she said:

“Business heartbreaks. After crying for a while, I eventually came to my senses and stood my ground that I wouldn’t leave till my rent expired, so he simply just started doing same business as me in my presence.

“He and his wife would complain about every single thing, including things they were okay with previously, to the point I had to just leave for my sanity, leaving my remaining rent with them. Funny how they are very religious and go to church programs regularly, even mid-week service.

“The only solace I get from this whole experience is that God was trying to push me into bigger and better things, including my shop space.”

In the comment section, she shared more information about her contract with the shop owner.

She said:

"Him no be the landlord oo, na shop wey him rent wey him no get money to pay for so I paid X2 of the rent to get a small portion inside the shop (the plaza na hot cake."

See her post below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience

@Rabeeyat said:

"Same thing happened to my mum but Alhamdullilah she only became better the same landlady closed the shop after two months and my mum is still selling till now."

@STRIDE DIAMOND said:

"No phor, that's exactly what I faced before getting my place. Whenever it happens, it's always a tough time. But trust yourself, success is closer."

MARA SCENT said:

"Hmmmmmm people are wicked , but the truth is what is yours no one can take it , same thing I’m going through in business. God will help us."

@longdonfoods said:

"It’s a blessing in disguise and that person will never make it your level .God bless your hustle you go still first am build better shop."

Daniel said:

"You get uncompleted shop you go Dey buy car?? No worry you go still complete am but that person just show you how life be, nor blame am others Dey do pass like that."

In a related story, a landlord asked a lady to leave after she renovated the space, while another accused his tenant of causing cracks in the POP ceiling.

Lady allows landlord throw her out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared why she refused to pay her rent, allowing her landlord to throw her belongings out.

She shared in a viral TikTok video the reason for her actions, sparking reactions from netizens.

Despite the drama, she had already secured a new apartment and used the landlord's action to her advantage.

