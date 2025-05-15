A Nigerian lady has shared her desire on social media after visiting her boyfriend's luxurious family house

A Nigerian lady's recent social media post captured her admiration for her boyfriend's luxurious family home.

The lady shared a video on the platform, giving her followers a glimpse into the opulent residence.

Lady prays to marry boyfriend

The video was posted by @adaofthehux2 on TikTok who expressed her surprise and awe at the grandeur of the house.

According to her, it was her first time visiting her boyfriend's family home, and she was taken aback by the lavish decoration and overall ambiance.

In her words:

"Omo first time my boyfriend carry me go see his dad house I was shocked Omo Na chief son I dey date. See house. I pray this relationship leads to marriage."

Reactions as lady displays boyfriend's family house

The lady's post sparked reactions on TikTok with many users sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Some people praised her for being open about her relationship goals, while others made speculations about her boyfriend's background and family.

@bella Gold said:

"You don see house u don dey pray make e reach marriage pray for happy home my sister not wat u are seeing."

@First daughter said:

"So Phillip don carry u go see e dad my sister na test them go test u for that side oo please make sure u pass congratulations."

@Rose asked:

"Omo i dey wait the day my guy go carry me go en own ooo abeg for how long did u ppl date before he took u there?"

@Macdonald Amaka said:

"Pls be very careful Bec the family will be texting everytime to know the kind of woman there son is getting married to pls careful na exam u come for oo and make sure pass pls."

@THRIFTS VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

"U don’t even need to disclose this information about him. Keep it secret for now oooooooo ahhhh."

@VIC_NATION said:

"Swear sey no be the chief you de date. Pray make his wife no see this video."

@Hïddëñ īditëñtīty said:

"Na so, one da I go show my girlfriend my papa house, no be because say person da follow una da street mean say him da poor, some of us our papa wants more work for our own money."

@Presh said:

"Abeg your fiance get any uncle wey still dey single? I"m not getting myself here oooo."

@IFYFRANCES98 said:

"Is not everything that you supposed to put online."

@bae bae said:

"Please can you share his number just remember we are your gender please."

@Ella succy added:

"Congrats sweet heart I tap grace ooo."

Lady visits her boyfriend's family house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady had a challenging experience when she visited her prospective mother-in-law.

The lady had to do a thorough cleaning of her boyfriend's family house by washing their kitchen walls and plates.

