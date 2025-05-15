A mother has posted a video showing how her son reacted to a photo of another child he saw on a pack of diapers

The child's video has gone viral on TikTok and gained more than 10 million views and over 1.3 million likes

The mother said people should help her identify the child in the photo because her son seems to like her a lot

Thousands of comments have trailed the video of a child who reacted in a heartwarming way to a photo of another child.

In the video which was seen on TikTok, the child saw the photo of baby girl on the pack of a diapper.

Baby's reaction to photo of another child warms hearts online. Photo credit: TikTok/@_valentinacoker.

Source: TikTok

He quickly gave the baby girl's photo a peck on the forehead, a reacting that warmed the hearts of many social media users.

The boy's reaction prompted his mother to ask people to help her identify the child in the diaper photo. The video was posted by @_valentinacoker.

She wrote:

"Please find this girl for my son. 5 million for whoever finds her."

The baby became popular after his reaction to a photo of another baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@_valentinacoker.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to baby's video

@Miracle said:

"Baby Alicia don grow oo."

@Iamsara said:

"How many of us are coming from Baby Alicia page."

@babesworld said:

"Just coming from the Alicia kanini’s page. Don’t worry boy, we will look for another wife for you."

@Arial _othniel said:

"I stand with you pumpkin baby Alicia will understand that age is just a number ok."

@fameboy55 said:

"Na so I take fall in love that year for that lady on Eva soap."

@AdaDallas said:

"Have gone and come back, she’s not your mate oo, don’t worry we will find another baby Alicia for you."

@F_Szn said:

"Nah that girl wey Dey ‘parle G biscuit ‘Dey arrive me crazy those days."

@Danielle Krista said:

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but

@Isaiah 60:22 said:

"Says, "when time is right I the Lord will make it happen".

@EMMANUELA said:

"Awwwn. Love at first sight. So things that happens in nollywood is true?"

@dark said:

"Na so I take fall in love with that girl on PALE G BISCUIT."

@RAFFIASNEAKERHUB 📍ABUJA said:

"Your baby understood the assignment. Read the caption on it."

@QUEEN OF THE NORTH said:

"When I say happiness is contagious you should surround yourself with happy faces this is it."

@MICHAEL said:

"This kid has been on the kisskids since when. So definitely she would have grown bigger."

@Oluwaferanmi said:

"Your son wasn’t in love, he’s just following instructions on the pampers."

@Blessing Hermajesty said:

"Sorry my baby boy, Baby Alicia is now a grandmother."

Couple welcomes quadruplets

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man and his wife celebrated after their latest addition as they welcomed quadruplets.

The man revealed that the scan showed them triplets, but a fourth baby was born when they got to the theatre.

He mentioned how the babies’ birth affected his family, as many took to the comment section to congratulate them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng