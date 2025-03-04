A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her father trying his best to appease his beautiful wife after making her annoyed

In the funny video, the man showed off his dance moves and even went close to her to pamper her and make her smile

Social media users who came across the funny video on TikTok stormed the comments section to gush over the adorable couple

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian couple showing off their playful side has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip captured the husband's desperate attempt to appease his wife after getting on her wrong side.

Man dances to appease wife after provoking her

In the video which was shared by the couple's daughter, @dimmachukwu, on TikTok, the loving husband tried his best to make amends with his wife.

He was seen busting a move in the sitting room, showing his best dance moves in a bid to win her over.

His effort did not stop there, as he proceeded to pamper his wife, clearly determined to put a smile back on her face.

"Mood whenever my dad want to beg my mum if he provoke her. Love you dad," the happy daughter captioned the video.

Reactions as man tries to appease wife

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for the loving duo.

Many users praised the husband's funny approach to apologising, while others commended the couple's strong and loving relationship.

@Bigmummy_love said:

"If you have lost both parents, gather let’s miss them together."

@Blaqbaby said:

"Us without a dad cnt relate but may this joy neva stop."

@EZENWA042 said:

"Men no really get problem we just need peace of mind."

@userl4ccb6uy52 wrote:

"Women and shakara na 5&6 wether young or old the shakara na follow come."

@NzeDubai said:

"At first pride no allow daddy beg, him just Wan use cruise beg mommy & then mommy belike, if u finish' u must beg me."

@ezekiel_nancy reacted:

"Ur dad reminds me of my dad too, this is d exact way my dad and mum loved each other until death took him away from us in the year 2020, since then my mom was never d same, I miss you dad."

@jonah_nwazion commented:

"Upon all the wounds on his leg and he's still trying to put smiles on her face. May both of your parents live long to enjoy their fruit of their labour."

@user2148271269014 added:

"This is the kind of family that every reasonable man should marry from because the children were brought up with love from both parents, they will build ur family."

See the post below:

