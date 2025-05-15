A Nigerian lady lamented after JAMB rescheduled the UTME exams of her two siblings due to a system glitch affecting thousands of candidates

Her siblings, studying at a boarding school in Ogun State, must travel urgently to Lagos for the rescheduled exam on May 16, 2025

The lady expressed frustration over the disruption and the emergency trip her siblings had to make to write the exam on time

A Nigerian lady lamented the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) rescheduling of her two siblings’ exams.

Following a glitch in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that affected thousands of students, JAMB gave affected candidates a chance to resit the exams.

Lady laments as siblings travel to anotehr state for UTME. Photo: Ekaterian Conghorvev Photo for illustration use only

Source: Getty Images

In an X post by @Utd_Sophie, the lady stated that her two siblings were part of those who were affected during the glitch.

As a result, their UTME has been rescheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025.

Lady reacts as JAMB reschedules her siblings’ exams

The lady stated that her two siblings, who were asked to rewrite the examinations, were not in the same state as their computer-based test (CBT) exam centre.

She stated that they were studying at a boarding school in Ogun State while their centre was outside the state.

A Nigerian lady expresses frustration after JAMB rescheduled the UTME exams for her two siblings. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration use only

Source: Getty Images

According to the lady, her siblings had to make an emergency trip from Ogun to Lagos so that they would be able to write their exams.

She said:

“Two of my siblings wrote jamb this year. The two of them are rewriting it. They're in a boarding school in Ogun State. Meaning they have to come back to lagos today to be able to write it tomorrow. Warra country.”

She also added that her two siblings just found out about their exams on Thursday, sparking reactions.

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s siblings’ UTME plight

Netizens who came across the post expressed their displeasure at the rescheduling of the exams.

@Henry_Oges

"This is the worst country in the world."

@demonohu

"My goodness. Sigh. Good luck to them."

JAMB had earlier released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria

According to JAMB's official figure seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

Only 0.24 per cent of the candidates got 320 and above in the UTME scores of 2025, while over 75 per cent got less than 200.

Man laments UTME reschedule for sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian lawyer, Zion Odinaka, lamented JAMB’s decision to reschedule his sister’s exam after a technical glitch affected thousands of UTME candidates.

His sister’s new exam date clashed with her university physics practical, forcing her to travel home and causing her significant stress.

She planned to rewrite UTME again in 2025 after missing out on her preferred course despite scoring 289 in 2024.

