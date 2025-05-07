An organisation, RMQK, founded by Shehu Maruwf Abolade Salahudeen Adagunja, has been accused of misguiding Muslims in Southwest Nigeria

While the group said it is non-religious and inclusive of Christians, idol worshippers, and purported Muslims, the majority of their members claim to have affiliation with Islam—largely due to the founder’s public image

A striking aspect of RMQK's spiritual activities is their direct invocation of four jinns (spirits) whose names form the acronym, RMQK

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public matters and religious affairs.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - An organisation with an outward Islamic appearance, RMQK, has come under intense scrutiny by Muslims in Nigeria's southwest region.

Legit.ng reports that the group, founded by Shehu Maruwf Abolade Salahudeen Adagunja, claims it specialises in the study and application of spiritual sciences, including astrology, numerology, and universal laws of energy and vibration.

Shehu Maruwf Abolade Salahudeen Adagunja and Kewuyemi Najeem are the two leading figures in RMQK. Photo credits: Kewuyemi Najeem, Ibraheem Adewale Jamiu

Source: Facebook

Greatly adored by his followers, Abeokuta, Ogun state-based Shehu Adagunja goes by the grandiose spiritual title “Emi Agba” (Yoruba for “The Greatest Spirit”). At times, he is addressed by his loyalists as "My Lord".

Shehu Adagunja stressed in a Facebook post on May 1, 2025, that "RMQK is not affiliated with any religion".

Another top member of the group is Kewuyemi Najeem, a vocal man critics have now tagged Adagunja's propagandist. In multiple social media publications, Najeem argued that there is a difference between religion and spiritualism, adding that they are much more concerned about the integration of spiritual insights — 'seeking to expand people's understanding of reality beyond the material'.

Public commentaries about RMQK heightened recently when some persons accused Sheikh Abdulmumeen Raji 'Okin', a popular Quran reciter, of being a member of RMQK. Subsequently, Sheikh 'Okin' published a video on his organisation, Al-Muhminuna Islamic Da’wah Foundation's official Facebook page, on Monday, May 6, where he made some clarifications.

Although 'Okin' did not outrightly deny being a member of the RMQK, he strongly denied receiving anything to use during the period he was seriously ill.

Adherents of RMQK, also called RMQK Global or RMQK Wisdom, say it is "never a religious, cultural or traditional association or affiliated to any of these beliefs, rather a purely spiritual enlightenment and uplifting association." Although they have been accused of being a secret cult, RMQK members are open about their affiliation and have denied the allegation.

RMQK's practices

As seen in a verified online video, RMQK's indoor gatherings often resemble charismatic church services with clapping, singing, and rhythmic chanting of the jinn names that formed the name of their group - Rukoyailu, Morkotoyailu, Qoikoyailu, and Kashfayailu.

A video of RMQK's members clapping and chanting can be viewed below:

Critics have said this further blurs religious lines and misleads the uninformed. They also accuse RMQK of "deceptive healing services", saying it disguises its operations through so-called spiritual healing and alternative medicine, "luring unsuspecting Muslims under the guise of herbal or spiritual treatment."

Another video of RMQK's members can be watched below:

Concerns galore over RMQK

Wading into the trending discourse, Sheikh Dr Idris Oni, the acting head of the Islamic Studies department, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun state, said beyond their visible acts, RMQK's ideology undermines the core tenets of Islam, 'posing a spiritual threat'.

He said via X (formerly Twitter):

"RMQK is not Islam at all. It's important for the people to understand that very clearly. It's a religion created by the Jinn for Jinn worshippers."

Sheikh Idris Oni knocks RMQK. Photos credit: @IdrisAOni1

Source: Twitter

Oni added:

"Any religion that teaches you to start a conversation with the name of a Jinn such as Rawqayāil is in fact a Jinni religion, far from Islam.

"The religion is also rooted in soothsaying, consulting with Jinns, asking Jinns for help, numerology in relation with Jinns, astrology and zodiac, all of which are nullifiers of faith in Islam."

In the same vein, another Ogun-based Islamic cleric, Akim Kutubi, criticised the group and asked Muslims to be wary.

He said:

"These people even said they can ask the dead questions. They have a disturbing mentality."

Kutubi added:

"Instead of calling jinn names, why not call onto the name of Allah? What happened to Ar-Rahmaan, Ar-Raheem, Al-Malik, Al-Quddus, and co?"

@Jimoh_Yousuf wrote on X:

"Beware of RMQK boys if you don't want to lose your Hereafter. Them full Facebook preaching nonsense and evil spirit knowledge.

"It has nothing to do with Islam and its teachings."

Ahmad Nafiu Aljawhari wrote on Facebook:

"What the deviant RMQK group is propagating, no doubt, takes one out of the fold of Islam. Some of their beliefs are seeking assistance from the unseen spirits, astrology and believing that you can worship Allah through a channel not sanctioned by Prophet Muhammad."

Sheikh Hadiyyatullah dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah 'Iwo', President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN).

Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan, the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, confirmed the sad update in a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng