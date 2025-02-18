A lady cried out after using red paint on her room wall, shelf and dining table in her new apartment

She shared how she decided to use the paint for her room and cried out over her choice after seeing the finished result

Many who came across the video shared their view on the lady’s choice of colour for her wall and dining table

A Nigerian lady lamented over the choice of colour she used in her room after seeing the finished result.

She stated that she thought so hard about what colours to use for her living room and her room.

In a video by @dara_xo23 on TikTok, the lady chose a sage shade of green for her parlour after visiting the paint shop.

For her room, she painted one wall with deep red paint and used the same colour for her cabinet and dining table.

After seeing the finished result, she cried out for help and asked for suggestions on what to do.

She said she wasn’t pleased with the outcome of her decision.

“Apartment series- Wall painting Fail!!!”

Reactions as lady paints wall red

@Bubble B said:

"Dark grey on ur pop ceiling ….wall black mixed with deep grey not satin pls ..emotion is best for black ……satin black looks messy…..if u have a trim under close to the ground make that white."

@kore machine said:

"This is good, weldone. I will recommend you paint the walls matte white since you already have wainscoting on the wall that gives it character already, use your furniture to make bold color statement."

@sapphire said:

"Do you fly at night? Bcos WHYYYY REDDDDD…. The living room is cute."

@codexy1 said:

"That your bed room, na shrine?"

@Sir Oliver said:

"The bed room is ok . I think people are complaining about the colour because of how you took the video. In their mind the bedroom is one colour throughout."

@ms_mireina said:

"They are all luxury colours they are not what you normally are used to seeing.. you have to add in more wall lamps,minimal lighting, plants and simple furnitures."

@Neemah_baby said:

"Just look for calabashes, red materials and deity..... start a shrine in your bedroom."

In related stories, a lady cried out over the cracks on her wall while another man lamented over the state of his POP ceiling.

Lady laments over moulds on her wall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady cried out over the apartment she rented in Lagos mainland, displaying what she saw on her walls.

Her walls and ceilings were filled with moulds, and she complained about paying another agreement and commission of over N500k.

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the lady's room while sharing similar experiences.

