A Nigerian lady was left in shock when she found out her boyfriend was the groom at her friend’s wedding

She narrated how she had been asked to act as the chief bridesmaid just one week before the wedding

In an emotional TikTok post, she shared how her boyfriend misled her, claiming he was attending a birthday party

A Nigerian lady who acted as chief bridesmaid for her friend's wedding was shocked at what she saw at the wedding.

She found out her boyfriend was the groom and explained how she got to the venue without knowing.

In a post by @shelah8888 on TikTok, the lady shared how she was asked to be the bridesmaid just a week before the wedding.

She said:

“How I went for a marriage because I was the chief bridesmaid only to realize my man who told me he was going for a big birthday party is getting married to my school mate (a friend who asked me to her chief bridesmaid a week to her wedding because the first person disappointed her). He chatted me to apologise after doing these.”

She went on to share the screenshots from the chat as the man begged her to forgive her.

See the full chats here.

Reactions trail chief bridesmaid’s experience

@Annabelle&Mum said:

"He said his wife is acting wierd, the wife knows that’s why she called you to be her chief bridesmaid."

@𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒐 𝑫𝒖𝒍𝒄𝒆 said:

"Invited as Chief Bridesmaid...No Invitation card was sent Either physically or Online?"

@itz bless@.gee said:

"The wife story no clear ... she sent a picture of another girl to her man telling him that she's the chief bride maid .. a week to her wedding she called her friend to impose has her chief brides maid that she was disappointed . THE WIFE IS A MASTERMIND PLANNER."

@emmyg46 said:

"Omo wait o that one week u were planing to be a bridesmaid u didn’t mention it to him because if u had he would have suspected nd be serious to ask more questions nd I can’t imagine u didn’t tell him u were going to be a braids maid for so so wedding."

@Abenasally said:

"Seriously the bride new exactly what she was doing. She wanted you to see because definitely she has come across you both maybe on his phone."

@Ketilia baby said:

"U see why u should always check ur mans phone… very important."

