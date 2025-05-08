A Nigerian lady who went to grind pepper in the early hours of the morning met the owner of the engine praying hard

The old woman who operates the engine took her time to pray before kicking off her business for the day

The customer had to wait for her to finish saying her early morning prayers before she was attended to

A Nigerian lady posted a video of what happened when she went to grind pepper.

In the video she posted on TikTok, she showed what the engine operator was doing when she arrived there.

According to Denike, when she got there, she saw that the woman who owned the engine was praying.

The woman could be heard as she laid her hands on the grinding engine and said her prayers before kicking off her business for the day.

Denike had to wait for the woman to conclude her morning prayers before she was attended to.

The lady said she was the woman's first customer for the day, which was why she met her praying.

The TikTok video is captioned:

"You went to grind pepper...and you're the first customer of the day. Such a prayerful and hardworking woman."

Some people in the comment section of the post said they knew the woman and where her shop is located.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman prays over business

@oluwadamilolashopandmore said:

"Let’s repost make helper locate mama."

@Ahmed said;

"If we know the budget of the country what does that means I don’t get that prayer point."

@Yejide said:

"And her environment is neat."

@Goldofwealth🪙 said:

"Is she in Ìbàdàn?"

@OGUNTEBI IBIYEDI said:

"The kind of people I’m always moved to tip no matter how small."

@Cake N pastries in Ajah,Lagos. said:

"Prayer is important in business pls."

@Oluwafunmike said:

"Na everyday I go Dey blend from her Walahi I fit blend rice there sef."

@Lizzybea said:

"She’s a very good woman was once in Oremeji but because of distance she stop coming don’t know she’s still doing it wow what a small world."

@RemmyGee said:

"Omo… my mum trained me and my siblings with this."

@Blexypretty1556 said:

"Ahh I sabi this woman beside iya igbo for adagbada."

@mhiz debola said:

"If someone grinding pepper can be praying like this before doing anything in the morning, wetin do me wey I no go turn to prayer warrior before doing anything in my shop, Amen to her prayer."

@EMPRESSIBUKUNOLUWA said:

"This woman ehn."

Bees enter Nigerian woman's shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man shared a video showing the moment bees took over a shop, and people were not able to enter.

In the video, the bees were seen on top of cartons as they swarmed around, and people kept a safe distance.

He said the bees later left, even though people did not make any attempt to pursue them from the shop.

The video was captioned:

"This Bee that just entered this woman's shop today is unbelievable; only God that knows why."

