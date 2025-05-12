A Nigerian student has shared his pain on social media after seeing his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

In a video, the boy revealed how he had initially planned to score 300 in the examination but he didn't hit the mark

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage him

A young Nigerian student's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result left him heartbroken.

The student had set high ambitions for himself during the examination, but fell short of his target score.

Boy who promised to score 300 in UTME 2025 gets 299. Photo credit: @him_favour/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student breaks down over UTME score

The student's heartbroken video, shared on TikTok by @him_favour, showed him visibly distressed as he discussed his results.

He had hoped to achieve a score of 300, but scored 299 and this did not really sit well with him at all.

His breakdown of scores included 63 in English Language, 81 in Economics, 80 in Government, and 75 in Literature.

"Finishing this video when I finally score 300 in JAMB. Arts is hard," he said.

Boy who planned to score 300 in JAMB cries after seeing result. Photo credit: @him_favour/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as boy laments over UTME score

The student's emotional outburst was met with an outpouring of encouragement from TikTok users.

Many offered words of comfort, reminding him that the score does not define his potential or future.

@Deebabey asked:

"Wetin you wan use 300 study?"

@BENNY_ said:

"Dey play me wey get 204 wan go do thanks giving for church."

@Godwin Augustine said:

"Wait I see for ur caption say Art is hard. You know wetin be Physics abi Chemistry or Biology."

@June 18 said:

"I've felt like you bfr. I got 288 after all my sleepless nights and my vice principal said i didn't read well enough my heart broke and i cried."

@Josh said:

"Nawa oo. Like say nah enjoyment full uni. Save the tears your gonna need it as a fresher."

@Ugebe oyibo said:

"Chill read and prepare for you post utme last last they will divide your jamb by 8."

@Dennis Nkpa said:

"This one dey actually pain cuz you were literally almost there but you still did so well cheer up."

@SHEO of Sugar-drip said:

"I feel your pain. I told my entire family that I will score at least 250 in jamb I got 249 it’s when one mark is missing that Pains the most."

@Adedoyin said:

"Awww. I feel your pain, it being one mark makes it more painful but regardless you did so well."

@neye_chi said:

"204 and I gained admission to study accounting. Graduated with a first class. You did well."

@Tjj said:

"You will be admitted for law in OOU as long as you have up to 70% in your putme. Congratulations you did very well."

@𝒩𝒶𝑜𝓂𝒾 𝒩𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒶 said:

"I understand stranger, academic validation is really something, but Ohmy you did sooo good. Congratulations and from a law student herself, you will do amazinggg!!!!!"

@Ms.v reacted:

"Don’t beat yourself up about it. You still did really well and will get into a good university once you pass your post utme."

@Akin Joy added:

"I’m sorry but this was just so funny, 299!!! Dammn your village people heard you but with 299 you can read anything you want na."

Watch the video here:

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng