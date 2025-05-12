A young Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok revealing the remark that was written about her sister's UTME result

According to the lady, her sister who is 15 years old took the examination and was pained over the unexpected remark

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A 15-year-old Nigerian student's experience with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has raised concerns about the examination process.

The student's older sister shared a video on TikTok, revealing a remark on the student's result that left her feeling disheartened.

15-year-old girl unable to see UTME 2025 result

The TikTok user, @thickdorcas1, posted the video, which quickly gained attention from social media users.

In the video, the sister expressed her surprise and disappointment over the remark, which stated that the student was underage and had underperformed.

The sister sought advice on how her sibling could obtain her JAMB score, sparking a discussion in the comments about the examination process.

"POV: My 15 years old sister did JAMB and her result shock her. Result said she's underage and underperformed. Fr she was pained but pls is there any solution on how she can get her jamb score. Make unna pls tell me," she said.

Reactions trail 15-year-old girl's UTME result

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Kamso said:

"Jamb have no write to cease her result. Probably it’s d university‘s call to state d age Dey want."

@madu_eze said:

"I score 146 this is my 3rd time I score 193 last two year and 179 last year imagine jamb dey give me 146 now."

@SMILING said:

"The thing is painful ooo I will laugh outside cry inside. I pray they release our results ooo."

@Chisom Anadi said:

"I read so hard for jamb and registered as underaged, getting to see underaged and under preformed which I'm very sure that's not what I'm meant to see."

@Mayowa Omare said:

"Make she no worry. That is the blanket score all her category got. Jamb should release their correct result in figures o."

@Harikey Gold said:

"Same here I have been trying but they kept on bringing under age and under perfomed. i cry yesterday oooo."

@Thankgod said:

"Thank you Lord for everything. I know I didn't pass my JAMB examination but I just want to take a moment to say thank you."

@David Orji commented:

"Good morning. This year's JAMB exam seems particularly challenging. Candidates who took the exam on the 24th and 26th have reported."

@Whaseelhat said:

"She collected underage form."

@Bukunmi added:

"Dem don dey release underage results oo."

Watch the video here:

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

