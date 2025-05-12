As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of 2025 UTME results, candidates have started checking theirs

The UTME score of a young girl is trending because of how many times she checked before seeing the scores

The arts student showed the breakdown of the 2025 JAMB results she saw after checking for the 15th time

An arts student, Adeniyi Esther, showed what she scored as JAMB released the results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

She revealed that she had been checking the UTME results for days before it was released.

Girl Finally Sees UTME Score After Checking 15 Times, Shows Breakdown of Results

In a TikTok video by @esthylove234, the lady showed all the previous responses she saw since she started checking.

Arts student scores 203 in 2025 JAMB

She checked her UTME results and was happy when she saw that she scored 203. According to her, she had 54 in English, 51 in Government, 51 in CRS and 47 in Literature.

In the caption, she expressed happiness over her score and showed gratitude to God.

She said:

“This is a testament that God is good. I have been checking my result since Monday, only to check it this morning, and I saw 203. All I can say is thank you, Lord.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail UTME score of arts students

@nikkymoore cakes said:

"Make all of una try go polytechnic,study hard and go for direct entry to any institution that accept direct ,then go for your desire course."

@Dï Dï said:

"I have been crying since morning 150 is what jamb gave to me."

@arikegold said:

"Sebi dem dey reply u ,dem no even reply me at all and dem dey deduct 50 naira ,each time i type."

@Glorious said:

"I can imagine the level of worry and anxiety you had to go through, congratulations baby,greater things ahead for you."

@BigElla4002 said:

"Awwww.. I want to smile like you. I’ve been trying buh it’s still show insufficient balance."

Itz micky gold said:

"So na 203 u use stress us like this see d way I dey wait like say na 380 I go see there. Well congrats dear dat was my score d first tym I took jamb."

@Anuoluwapo said:

"Jamb jam me forget. It was my plan to use dis sound buh I no try at all."

@Bennybby said:

"Tbh I didn’t even read for this exams and I got 183 I’m so shocked,but is my third jamb, I’ve been passing jamb without getting admission for d school I applied for. I just hope I will get dis time."

A JAMB candidate who wrote UTME sees her score. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration only.

JAMB releases analysis of UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB released a statistical breakdown of the UTME 2025 results, offering a picture of how candidates performed in the examination conducted across Nigeria.

According to JAMB's official figure, seen by Legit.ng, a total of 1,955,069 candidates wrote the UTME 2025.

Only 0.24 per cent of the candidates got 320 and above in the UTME scores of 2025, while over 75 per cent got less than 200.

