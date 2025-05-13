A young girl has expressed her disappointment after seeing her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

According to the girl, she had asked God to give her a score of 280 and above, but what she saw was far below her expectations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidate repeatedly rejected her result and displayed it online for internet users to see

A Nigerian girl, identified as Chukwubundu Miracle, has cried out online after checking her UTME result.

Miracle made a video showing when she checked her result via SMS and what she got.

A Nigerian girl shows UTME result she got after telling God to give her over 280. Photo Credit: @miracaby, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

A disappointed Miracle stated that she had told God she wanted a score of 280 and above, but He gave her this.

"I ask God for 280+ and he gave me this!!!!!" she wrote.

Girl's disappointing UTME score

Miracle videoed her UTME result and repeatedly rejected it.

"What is this? This is not my result. This is not my result," she said disappointed.

From the recording, Miracle had an aggregate of 165, which when broken down translates to 38 in English, 41 in Economics, 41 in Government, and 45 in Mathematics.

A Nigerian girl scores 165 in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: @miracaby

Source: TikTok

Mixed reactions trailed the girl's UTME result, with some people encouraging her not to feel bad, attributing it to a glitch on the part of JAMB.

View her result in the video below:

JAMB candidate's UTME score stirs reactions

Legit.ng has listed some reactions to the post below:

Valentine said:

"My dear please don't cry maybe it's a glitch or something because I heardd they are reviewing the results."

MR JAY-ICE🧊 said:

"Maybe u dey owe MTN 100 naira den con commot 100 from ur scores ALLEGEDLY o."

Sunshine🔆☀️😎🌞 said:

"This is not your result keh Dem on AC for you for exam center abi Dem no on."

von_morningstar said:

"If you were truly confident in what you wrote, what was the initial fear for?"

Genevieve Muobuike said:

"The one wey even shock me be sey people wey no even read con dey get 200+."

Iamkelvin😜😜 said:

“This cannot be my result, I know what I wrote”. wasere wrotimi."

Prince👑 said:

"No de cry, you see that admission we don get am already, Happy matric in addy."

C.A.V.A.N.I said:

"The fact that U still have phone to post really means God came through for U."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UTME result of an Abuja school head boy had surfaced on social media.

UTME result of pastor's son surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's son's UTME result had sent social media users into a frenzy.

According to a lady who posted the boy's result online, he had scored 309 in 2024, but the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) did not offer him admission because he was 15, which is considered underage.

Undeterred by the 2024 setback, the boy took up the challenge and retook the UTME exam and scored higher this time. The lady said his result is the best she has seen in Kogi so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng