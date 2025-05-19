Nigerian social media user and critic Deeone has called out his 'rival' VDM over comments made about adult film star Elizabeth Ajibola

Elizabeth recently gave her life to Christ and became a member of the Celestial Church after years of acting in adult films, something that didn’t sit well with VDM

Reacting to the Ratel leader's remarks, Deeone criticised VDM for condemning Elizabeth's transformation, sparking widespread reactions online.

Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has once again called out Martins Vincent Otse (VDM) over his recent comments about Elizabeth Ajibola.

The story of Elizabeth recently broke on social media after she became a Celestial Church member, following years as an adult film star.

In February 2024, Elizabeth had announced her retirement from adult movies via a post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, saying,

“I am retiring from Adult Entertainment Industry. It’s been an amazing journey.”

Deeone attacks VDM, says he's worse than adult film star trend Christian. Credit: @comedinadeeone, @verydarkblackman

On sighting the news about her becoming a Cele member, VDM set up his ring light and shared his hot takes. He posed a question to Christians, asking whether Elizabeth had truly been accepted into the faith after giving her life to Christ.

He cited her years of "bedroom atrocities" and questioned whether Christians would fully accept her new life or allow their children to associate with her.

VDM's comments did not sit well with Deeone, who silenced the critic and told him not to judge another human being. He slammed VDM, accusing him of hypocrisy and alleging that he had “slept with other men” yet acts like a saint.

Deeone emphatically stated that if Elizabeth has chosen to become a Christian and leave the adult film industry, then it should be respected.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Deeone drags VDM over Elizabeth Ajibola

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@naturespathng said:

"Dear VDM fans. Is this activism too?"

@estherthesunflower said:

"I watched that video and vdm didn’t even condemn her lol."

@paintedbyebony_hair said:

"Well VDM ask a valid questions. Him nr judge the girl."

@nancy_spiritual_emp said:

"I no support you on this one vdm you're not supposed to judge her you're not God."

@tonia.anthony99 said:

"Una really need to the understand things oo, if u get understanding u no know wetin God do for u oo, person ask question una say na judge😂."

@ikayflex said:

"My issue is the person in question gave her life to Christ, why are pastors or Christians the one to accept her? The only acceptance she needs is that of her Lord and Saviour."

@anu_dav93 said:

"At this point I'm beginning to think someone paid Deeone to castigate VDM."

@lilybonte09 said:

"But why not use yourself VDM as an example to ask the question ."

@itsjustfemi said:

"Unfortunately, I agree with Deeone on this one."

@lifestyle_withmummy_rina said:

"Sinners judging people for sinning differently 😂 vdm you nor be saint sha."

VDM laughs hard, taunts Deeone over allegations

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Verydarkman reminded Deeone of all the allegations made against him in a post on his Instagram story.

The critic shared all the allegations, which included being gay, sleeping with his bestie, Kokopee and others.

He asked the former Big Brother housemate to share his evidence and bragged about being in touch with his sponsors.

