An observant Nigerian man has shared something about Verydarkman's brother that caught his attention

Verydarkman's brother, Mark Vincent Otse, came into the limelight following his online outrage in light of the outspoken critic's arrest

Many people agreed with the man's observation and gave accolades to Verydarkman and his brother

Kelvin Onovo, a business consultant, has called people's attention to something remarkable he observed about online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly called Verydarkman and his brother, Mark Vincent Otse.

Kelvin, who said he had followed Verydarkman for about two years, noted that the critic and his brother are so articulate before the camera.

Kelvin said it shows the duo were well-raised and used their articulate speaking skills to emphasise the importance of basic education.

Beyond activism, Kelvin believes Verydarkman and his brother would also do well as presenters, On-Air Personalities (OAP), public speakers and even actors.

He said people would pay to learn the clarity and calmness that Verydarkman and his sibling display before cameras. His post on Facebook read in part:

"...During the time of VDM’s arrest, something caught my attention — his brother.

"I noticed how articulate both VDM and his brother are when speaking on camera.

"I’ve followed VDM for about two years now, from when he started. One thing I’ve always admired is how fluent he is in English. Yes, some may argue that being fluent in English doesn’t automatically mean you’re intelligent — but at least know one of them Don’t be that person who knows nothing.

"You’re not articulate, you no sabi book, and you still don’t know anything.

"This alone tells me they were properly educated.

"I also heard that their mother is a teacher. And if you’ve lived around teachers, you’ll know that no matter how stubborn or arrogant you are as a teacher’s child, at least you must sabi book.

"Why am I saying this?

"Basic education is important..."

Man's observation about Verydarkman's brother stirs reactions

Ighewho Evewero Perfect said:

"The same thing I said to my elder sister when I heard VDM brother speak for the first time. These souls are good spec. The guy entered my eye."

Jennifer Onyenemere said:

"I said the same thing when I watched the video of his brother.

"They have a similar tone in speaking

"And they both speak so well.

"They are the children of a teacher

"Their mom is a good teacher!"

Godwin Umeokolo said:

"If you observed in those two years you will confirm that he wasn't fluent in picking words in a sentence—gradually he gains balance."

"In a nutshell, consistency is the key.

"If you can be consistent in one thing and get it right, every others will be a soft landing base on the past and initial startup principles and strategies in that school of thought."

Ezinne Ike said:

"Nobody knew his brother until he was arrested, a brother is born for a day of adversary. That's what family should be. He was never interested for the spot light, but he came out for a noble cause, God bless him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Verydakrman's brother had opened up about plans to fight for him.

Verydarkman's brother stopped from giving him food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kokopee had claimed that he and Verydarkman's brother were denied access to give the online critic food at the EFCC headquarters.

A day after VDM’s arrest, Kokopee and VDM’s brother went to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s headquarters in Abuja to give the social critic something to eat.

They took fruits and some drinks with them. However, the young men were denied entry to see Verydarkman. Mixed reactions trailed Kokopee's remarks.

